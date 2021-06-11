Series renewal warrants second look at ‘Starstruck’

Earlier in the week, I reviewed a new six-episode HBO Max show set in London called “Starstruck.” It’s a charming, if familiar, romantic comedy, in which 28-year-old Jessie has a one-nighter with Tom (Nikesh Patel) without realizing that he’s a world-famous star. Will they fall in love or won’t they? Will his fame get in the way? If you have an abiding affection for the conventions of rom-coms, you’ll probably enjoy it. Also, star and creator Rose Matafeo, a comedian from New Zealand, is irresistible.

I’m reiterating my review because I’m happy to see that the series has just been renewed by HBO Max (with the BBC). The second season will continue the story of Jessie and Tom, with Minnie Driver reprising her role as Tom’s amusingly mercenary agent and Russell Tovey (from “Years and Years” and “Looking”) joining the cast in an as-yet unannounced role.