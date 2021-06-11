JP Licks sued for rent that went unpaid during pandemic

The flagship location of long-popular Boston ice cream chain J.P. Licks in Jamaica Plain is being sued by its landlord for more than $100,000 in unpaid rent amassed during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Zooephebe Realty Trust, which owns the Centre Street building where J.P. Licks has its store, production facility, and corporate office, filed suit this week in Suffolk County Superior Court, saying owner Vincent Petryk owes it $113,000 in back rent accumulated in 2020.

The suit claims that J.P. Licks failed to pay its full monthly rent of $23,000 to $24,000 from March through the end of last year, despite receiving nearly $3 million in loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. While J.P. Licks resumed making normal rent payments in January, the suit notes, it still owes $113,000 in back rent.