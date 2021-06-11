Five things to do, June 14-20

Meet some of the writers, directors, and costume designers behind three films and one docu-series selected as part of the Globe’s Juneteenth Film Festival. Stream Black Panther, City On Our Back, Blue Hill Avenue, and Harriet , then join online discussions with special guests moderated by Globe staffers. Free. Find times, registration information at juneteenthfilmfestival.splashthat.com .

Starting Thursday

2. Limelight in Roxbury

New England’s largest film festival by and about people of color returns this year to in-person venues and online. The Roxbury International Film Festival, running through June 26, features more than 80 different movies encompassing nearly every genre. Some screenings are free; individual tickets for others are $15 and all-access passes start at $125 at roxfilmfest.com.

Friday

3. Beauty at the Shore

The Janet & William Ellery James Center at Cape Ann Museum Green opens an exhibit of artwork depicting the Great Marsh, inspired by the North Shore landscape. Silver gelatin prints by photographer Dorothy Kerper Monnelly and fiberglass and wood sculptures by Brad Story will be on display through July 30. Free. Reserve tickets and find museum hours at capeannmuseum.org.

Saturday

4. Juneteenth Celebration

An all-day festival at the outdoor grounds of the Museum of Fine Arts marks this year’s MFA Community Celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., enjoy art making, spotlight talks with local artists, live music, and an evening screening of Summer of Soul. Free. mfa.org.

Sunday

5. Beer, Bluegrass, and Barbecue

Pack up the car and bring that special father figure in your life to Appleton Farms in Ipswich for a Father’s Day afternoon of live music, yard games, barbecue from the Rusty Can food truck, and locally brewed beer. Tickets start at $20 per car for non-members; food and drinks purchased separately. Register for the 12 p.m. or 3 p.m. time slot at thetrustees.org.

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.