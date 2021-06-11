For sale: Homes with boldly designed walls

LOT SIZE 0.3 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR $313,000 in 2016

PROS Exposed posts and beams hint at the history of this 1898 converted barn, which sits far back from the road. Enter through a tiled three-season sunroom and into the open living area with hardwood floors and a pair of wood-plank accent walls. Beyond a breakfast bar at left, the remodeled black-and-white kitchen features encaustic concrete tile, quartz counters, two-toned cabinetry, vaulted ceilings, and a pantry with laundry. Glass doors, framed by wallcovering featuring birch trees, open to a deck, patio, and shed. A new powder room is lined with vintage newsprint wallpaper. There’s a bedroom off the dining room; three more bedrooms upstairs share an oversized bath.

CONS No garage.

Shauna Fanning, Lamacchia Realty, 508-631-5634, shauna@lamacchiarealty.com

$689,000

45 First Avenue #404 / Charlestown Handout

45 FIRST AVENUE #404 / CHARLESTOWN

SQUARE FEET 818

CONDO FEE $610 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $655,500 in 2015

PROS This top-floor Navy Yard unit with walnut floors is a short walk from the MBTA ferry to downtown. Enter into the kitchen, where a custom wall of embossed tile from the Boston Design Center complements the granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances. The dining area includes a large, embedded wall mirror framed in zebrawood. Soft gray stripes add subtle interest to the walls and ceiling in the living room and entryway. Past a laundry closet, a small office alcove features pops of primary color, while the updated bath has a granite vanity top and sink surround. Geometric designs in the bedroom play off the rich blue accent wall.

CONS No private outdoor space or deeded parking.

Nancy Soisson, Coldwell Banker, 617-710-8637, nancy.soisson@nemoves.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.