2-alarm fire at Newburyport pharmaceutical plant prompts hazmat response

Although the fire was knocked down in 20 minutes, fire officials declared a Tier 1 Hazmat incident due to the chemicals stored and used in the building, the statement said.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., firefighters arrived at the Sequens PCI Synthesis plant on 9 Opportunity Way and found heavy smoke coming from several roof vents, the department said in a statement.

Crews battled a 2-alarm chemical fire that set off a large hazmat response at a pharmaceutical plant in Newburyport’s industrial park Friday evening.

Hazardous materials specialists and the state Department of Environmental Protection were also called to the scene, the statement said.

Crews determined the incident was under control at 6:48 p.m., and there is no danger to the public, according to the statement.

No injuries were reported.

Several local fire departments, including Amesbury and Newbury, provided mutual aid.

Last February, there was another serious fire and Tier 2 Hazmat incident at the same plant, where chemical explosions tore a hole in the roof, according to the department.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

