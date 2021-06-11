Barnstable High School teacher placed on leave following physical altercation with student

The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m., according to a statement from Barnstable Superintendent of Schools Meg Mayo-Brown. Video posted to Snapchat shows the teacher grabbing and tackling a student, knocking the student’s head into a filing cabinet before they both fell to the ground. The student can then be heard groaning in pain.

A Barnstable High School teacher was placed on administrative leave Thursday after they “inappropriately physically intervened in a matter between two students,” school officials said.

“The teacher exhibited actions contrary to the values and expectations of Barnstable Public Schools,” Mayo-Brown and Barnstable High School Administrator-in-Charge Kristen Harmon wrote in a statement.

The teacher’s name was not released. The incident is under investigation and the school will take “appropriate steps” based on the investigation’s outcome, the statement said.

“We want our BHS community to know we take this matter very seriously, and that the health and safety of our students remains our first and foremost priority,” said Mayo-Brown and Harmon in the statement.

















Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.