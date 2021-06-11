Black-owned businesses and POC-owned companies in Rhode Island

In the beginning days of the pandemic, the number of national Black business owners shrunk from 1.1 million in February 2020 to just 640,000 in April, which is a 41 percent loss in the matter of two months. The number of Latinx business owners dropped from 2.1 million to 1.4 million— shrinking 32 percent in that same time frame.

The evolving effects from the pandemic have negatively impacted a number of industries. But according to a recent National Bureau of Economic Research report exposed how Black, Indigenous and People of Color-owned (BIPOC) businesses have felt the brunt more than most.

Amber Jackson, founder of the Black Leaf Tea and Culture Shop in Warren, R.I.

And the situation hasn’t seen the improvements that economists were hoping for. A recent H&R Block survey of about 3,000 small businesses found that 53 percent of Black business owners saw their revenues drop by half compared to 37 percent of white owners.

Here are some BIPOC-owned businesses that you can support all year long.

What are some BIPOC-owned restaurants, cafés, bars, and food trucks in Rhode Island?

Four/29 Brunch and Supper Club is a food-service management and catering company with the mission of “encouraging humanity and enhancing community one meal at a time.” 302 Wickenden St, Providence, R.I. dinewith429.com is a food-service management and catering company with the mission of “encouraging humanity and enhancing community one meal at a time.”

10 Rocks Tapas Bar is dedicated to exploring and sharing Cape Verdean culture through their tapas, live entertainment, and through their craft cocktail program. Bonus: They host regular open-mix jazz nights and Thursdays are dedicated to live authentic Reggae with Natural Elements, both of which are coming back soon. 1091 Main St, Pawtucket, R.I. 10rockstapasbar.com is dedicated to exploring and sharing Cape Verdean culture through their tapas, live entertainment, and through their craft cocktail program. Bonus: They host regular open-mix jazz nights and Thursdays are dedicated to live authentic Reggae with Natural Elements, both of which are coming back soon.

Afrique D’Lounge is a bar and restaurant serving Liberian cuisine in the heart of Federal Hill. Call for reservations. 145 Dean St, Providence, R.I. (401) 563-8265.

The AI Vegan specializes in vegan soul and comfort food (the AI stands for Afro-Indigenous). Founded and owned by Bree Smith, they deliver 100 percent vegan food to your doorstep. specializes in vegan soul and comfort food (the AI stands for Afro-Indigenous). Founded and owned by Bree Smith, they deliver 100 percent vegan food to your doorstep. theaivegan.com

Bake Eat Love Enjoy decadent and unique desserts from the home-grown owner, Johnson & Wales graduate Crystal Sparkman. 1005 Main St suite 8231-a, Pawtucket, R.I. bakeeatlovebakery.com Enjoy decadent and unique desserts from the home-grown owner, Johnson & Wales graduate Crystal Sparkman.

Bangin Wings calls itself the “highest rated” chicken wing restaurant in Rhode Island. Try their waffle fries, popcorn chicken, blueberry lemonade, and more. 258 Greenville Ave, Johnston, R.I. Bangin-wings.business.site calls itself the “highest rated” chicken wing restaurant in Rhode Island. Try their waffle fries, popcorn chicken, blueberry lemonade, and more.

Black Beans PVD is “where soul food is only the beginning,” according to their owners. Check out their grab-and-go and DIY meal kits at 32 Custom House St, Providence, R.I. blackbeanspvd.com is “where soul food is only the beginning,” according to their owners. Check out their grab-and-go and DIY meal kits at

The Black Leaf Tea and Culture Shop launched in 2019 by Amber Jackson. She blends tea, culture, and community launched in 2019 by Amber Jackson. She blends tea, culture, and community right here in Rhode Island . Shop her online store at theblackleaftea.com

Brooklyn Coffee, Tea and Guest House This part-time cafe, part-time event space has it all. Browse their art gallery while sampling their coffee, and keep an eye out for their live performances and fundraising events on their website. 209 Douglas Ave, Providence, R.I. brooklyncoffeeteaguesthouse.com This part-time cafe, part-time event space has it all. Browse their art gallery while sampling their coffee, and keep an eye out for their live performances and fundraising events on their website.

Bugg’d Out BBQ is a catering service providing authentic, pit-smoked BBQ. Choose from a delicious variety of catered packages at is a catering service providing authentic, pit-smoked BBQ. Choose from a delicious variety of catered packages at buggdouttbbq.com

Cakes by Eboni Movie night brownies, coconut guava cupcakes, and custom cake orders. 881 Waterman Ave, East Providence, R.I. cakesbyeboni.square.site Movie night brownies, coconut guava cupcakes, and custom cake orders.

Minnie Luong, the owner of Chi Kitchen Foods. Chi Kitchen Foods

Chi Kitchen Foods makes traditional fermented kimchi. Owner Minnie Luong said that all of their products are loaded with beneficial probiotics, and the ingredients are free of MSG and preservatives. Shop online at makes traditional fermented kimchi. Owner Minnie Luong said that all of their products are loaded with beneficial probiotics, and the ingredients are free of MSG and preservatives. Shop online at chikitchen.com

The District was voted “Best Pizza in R.I.” three times. They offer with live music on the weekends. Book indoor and outdoor dining or curbside pick-up through their website. 54 South St, Providence, R.I. thedistrictri.com was voted “Best Pizza in R.I.” three times. They offer with live music on the weekends. Book indoor and outdoor dining or curbside pick-up through their website.

Flames Restaurant features a cafeteria-style spread of delicious meats, rice, and vegetables. 734 Eddy St, Providence, R.I. 401-331-2225

Garden of Eve Enjoy authentic Haitian cuisine from chef Yveline Bontemp, a graduate of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank’s Community Kitchen program. 405 Harris Ave, Providence, R.I. gardenofeveri.com Enjoy authentic Haitian cuisine from chef Yveline Bontemp, a graduate of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank’s Community Kitchen program.

Glorious West African Restaurant Chef and owner Augusta Marsh-Socree draws from her West African background to deliver glorious Liberian cuisine from her heart to your plate. 1230 Elmwood Ave, Providence, R.I. gloriousafricanfood.com Chef and owner Augusta Marsh-Socree draws from her West African background to deliver glorious Liberian cuisine from her heart to your plate.

The Glow Cafe and Juice Bar On a health kick? Head over for fresh juices, fruit smoothies, protein bowls, and vegan Jamaican patties. 389 Admiral St, Providence, R.I. Eatdrinkglow.com On a health kick? Head over for fresh juices, fruit smoothies, protein bowls, and vegan Jamaican patties.

Humming Bird Newport offers a taste of the Caribbean, with all dishes now available for pick-up. 104 Broadway, Newport, R.I. hummingbirdnewport.com offers a taste of the Caribbean, with all dishes now available for pick-up.

Incred-a-Bowl is a food truck that serves a variety of cuisines, from Asian fusion bowls to burrito bowls and gyro wraps. Find their location at is a food truck that serves a variety of cuisines, from Asian fusion bowls to burrito bowls and gyro wraps. Find their location at incredabowl.square.site

Island House Restaurant is known for its Jamaican cuisine and soul food, this restaurant doubles as a catering company, and also shares authentic recipes on their website. 242 Broad St, Providence, R.I. islandhouserestaurantri.com is known for its Jamaican cuisine and soul food, this restaurant doubles as a catering company, and also shares authentic recipes on their website.

Ja Patty founded by Conroy Outar and Alison Rosario from a love for Jamaican culture and cuisine, check out a spot focused on “flavor, not spice.” 560 Mineral Spring Ave, Pawtucket, R.I. japatty.com founded by Conroy Outar and Alison Rosario from a love for Jamaican culture and cuisine, check out a spot focused on “flavor, not spice.”

Kin Southern Table + Bar offers “food, service, and soul” through classic Southern dishes that are “made with love.” 71 Washington St, Providence, R.I. kinpvd.com offers “food, service, and soul” through classic Southern dishes that are “made with love.” Read more about the owner Julia Broome here

Maxine Baked serves delicious treats baked from scratch by Shantel Maxine Neal. Keep an eye on serves delicious treats baked from scratch by Shantel Maxine Neal. Keep an eye on her website for where you can find her pop-ups across Rhode Island.

Pan-a-day Takeaway While this West Indian and Caribbean restaurant is temporarily closed for indoor dining due to the pandemic, you can order take-out from third-party services such as 7 Parade St, Providence, R.I. 401-273-1506 While this West Indian and Caribbean restaurant is temporarily closed for indoor dining due to the pandemic, you can order take-out from third-party services such as GrubHub and Uber Eats.401-273-1506

Petit Bakery is a Haitian-American bakery and take-out restaurant. A family owned business, they encourage community to enjoy their “taste of Haitian heaven.” 234 East Ave, Pawtucket, R.I. Thepetitbakery.com is a Haitian-American bakery and take-out restaurant. A family owned business, they encourage community to enjoy their “taste of Haitian heaven.”

Sarcastic Sweets is a mobile food truck founded by Johnson & Wales graduate Nina Reed. Check out these “edgy, unique, and flavorful” desserts at 2 Glasgow St, Providence, R.I . sarcasticsweet.com is a mobile food truck founded by Johnson & Wales graduate Nina Reed. Check out these “edgy, unique, and flavorful” desserts at

SwiftLEYSweets specializes in custom candy apples, cakes, and other kinds of desserts. Order through their Facebook page: specializes in custom candy apples, cakes, and other kinds of desserts. Order through their Facebook page: facebook.com/SwiftLEYSweets/

Syroya’s Sweetsations offers desserts for all occasions, specializing in custom cakes, cheesecakes, pies, and chocolate covered confections. 250 Main Street Suite 5Pawtucket, R.I. Syroyassweetsations.com offers desserts for all occasions, specializing in custom cakes, cheesecakes, pies, and chocolate covered confections.

Troop serves ‘eats, beats, and drinks’ with funky decor. It was also named ‘the most beautifully designed bar’ in Rhode Island by 60 Valley St, Providence, R.I. trooppvd.com serves ‘eats, beats, and drinks’ with funky decor. It was also named ‘the most beautifully designed bar’ in Rhode Island by Architectural Digest

The Village Restaurant is a Nigerian restaurant opened by Toyin Wilcox, who aims to introduce Nigerian cuisine to food-lovers through her passion for cooking. 200 Main St, Pawtucket, R.I. Thevillagerestaurantri.com is a Nigerian restaurant opened by Toyin Wilcox, who aims to introduce Nigerian cuisine to food-lovers through her passion for cooking.

What are some BIPOC-owned distilleries in Rhode Island?

MXR Cocktails bartender Michael Silva provides everything you need to mix your own delicious drinks at home. Shop online at bartender Michael Silva provides everything you need to mix your own delicious drinks at home. Shop online at mxrcocktails.com

White Dog Distilling is a bar and distillery run by four partners who call themselves “the pack.” Check out their home-made spirits and DIY cocktail kits on their site. 560 Mineral Spring Ave, Pawtucket, R.I. whitedogdistilling.com is a bar and distillery run by four partners who call themselves “the pack.” Check out their home-made spirits and DIY cocktail kits on their site.

Are there BIPOC-owned bookstores in Rhode Island?

Stages of Freedom sells art, books, and gifts in support of their mission to provide swimming programs for Black youth in the community, programming about Black life and culture, and to empower Black youth in Rhode Island by “providing cultural opportunities and access to museums and live performance.” 10 Westminster St, Providence, R.I. stagesoffreedom.org sells art, books, and gifts in support of their mission to provide swimming programs for Black youth in the community, programming about Black life and culture, and to empower Black youth in Rhode Island by “providing cultural opportunities and access to museums and live performance.”

Are there BIPOC-owned farms in Rhode Island?

Abundance Farm says they grow in order to give back. This community farm in West Providence hosts community clean-ups and sells fresh vegetables. 135 Parade Street, Providence, R.I. instagram.com/abundance_farm_ri/ says they grow in order to give back. This community farm in West Providence hosts community clean-ups and sells fresh vegetables.

African Alliance of Rhode Island is a collective dedicated to growing community health through “food and stories, uplifted by our culture.” Enjoy their home-grown vegetables, products for sale at farmers markets, and virtual conversation series at is a collective dedicated to growing community health through “food and stories, uplifted by our culture.” Enjoy their home-grown vegetables, products for sale at farmers markets, and virtual conversation series at africanallianceri.org

Quaintly Farm is a Black-owned urban farm in northern Providence. Run by the Quatia Osorio and her five children, she offers urban farm stands for barter and sale within her community. 58 Chatham St, Providence, R.I. quaintlyfarmri.business.site is a Black-owned urban farm in northern Providence. Run by the Quatia Osorio and her five children, she offers urban farm stands for barter and sale within her community.

Are there BIPOC-owned real estate companies in Rhode Island?

Fab Living Realty is a full service real estate company owned by broker Fabiola Brunache. 272 Broadway STE 5, Providence, R.I. fablivingri.com is a full service real estate company owned by broker Fabiola Brunache.

What are some BIPOC-owned beauty and fashion brands in Rhode Island?

Be Woke Enterprises is an online store providing customers with unique accessories, notably their eye-catching bow ties. is an online store providing customers with unique accessories, notably their eye-catching bow ties. bewoke-enterprises.square.site

Bliss Medical Hair Replacement Center is owned and operated by Christine Paige. She also creates prosthetics, like wigs and hair pieces, for men, women, and kids for medical purposes. Book an appointment online at is owned and operated byChristine Paige. She also creates prosthetics, like wigs and hair pieces, for men, women, and kids for medical purposes. Book an appointment online at blisssalonri.com

Diva Dogg Grooming is a professional pet-grooming and pampering business. They are a kennel and crate-free environment. 531 Smith St, Providence, R.I. Divadogggrooming.com is a professional pet-grooming and pampering business. They are a kennel and crate-free environment.

Geri’s Bluffing Boutique Geraldine Barclay-King sells bags, totes, home decor, and accessories inspired by her West African roots. 40 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. bluffingboutique.com Geraldine Barclay-King sells bags, totes, home decor, and accessories inspired by her West African roots.

Headgear by Doctor Alesh sells satin lined scrub caps , satin lined scrub bonnets, and synthetic work wigs at sells satin lined scrub caps , satin lined scrub bonnets, and synthetic work wigs at getheadgear.store

Kpelle is an online boutique named for The Kpelle Tribe – the largest ethnic group in Liberia, where the founder and designer is from is an online boutique named for The Kpelle Tribe – the largest ethnic group in Liberia, where the founder and designer is from shopkpelle.com

Lola’s Fashion Boutique sells a curated collection of jewelry, dresses, shoes, and handbags online. 120 N. Main St., Providence, R.I. facebook.com/lolafashionboutique/ sells a curated collection of jewelry, dresses, shoes, and handbags online.

Nubian Nailz offers luxurious manicures, pedicures, and other nail treatments. 319 Pocasset Ave, Providence, R.I. facebook.com/NUBIANNAILZRI/ offers luxurious manicures, pedicures, and other nail treatments.

Painted Karma is a custom vintage store “where furniture comes back as art.” Husband-and-wife duo Duran and Kirsty Searles breathe new life into antique and vintage pieces. 22 Kersey Rd, Wakefield, R.I. paintedkarma.com is a custom vintage store “where furniture comes back as art.” Husband-and-wife duo Duran and Kirsty Searles breathe new life into antique and vintage pieces.

Soulita Soap, is a Rhode Island-based, organic skincare and soap business founded by Lexus R. S. Fernandez, a ruptured brain aneurysm survivor, in 2019. They use a blend of essential oils and botanical extracts to address skin concerns. , is a Rhode Island-based, organic skincare and soap business founded by Lexus R. S. Fernandez, a ruptured brain aneurysm survivor, in 2019. They use a blend of essential oils and botanical extracts to address skin concerns. Soulita.com

Where are BIPOC-owned theaters and entertainment spaces in Rhode Island?

Mixed Magic Theater is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating more-literate and arts-active communities by presenting diverse stories and images. 560 Mineral Spring Ave, Pawtucket, R.I. Mmtri.org. is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating more-literate and arts-active communities by presenting diverse stories and images.

Public is a Black and Latinx-owned space that is centered around the arts. The owners host events, meetings, workshops, and classes. 1 Aleppo St, Providence, R.I. publicshopandgallery.com is a Black and Latinx-owned space that is centered around the arts. The owners host events, meetings, workshops, and classes.

Valiant Arts from artistic Director Claude Michelle Aubourg offers a broad range of dance class and children’s theatre, mostly staffed by Black instructors. 560 Mineral Spring Ave, Pawtucket, R.I. Valiantartsri.org. from artistic Director Claude Michelle Aubourg offers a broad range of dance class and children’s theatre, mostly staffed by Black instructors.

Are there BIPOC-owned gyms and fitness centers in Rhode Island?

Afrobeat Fit hosts online, on-demand dance, fitness, and wellness workshops. Using music and movements derived from Africa, they say they seek to connect BIPOC communities and those of the African Diaspora. hosts online, on-demand dance, fitness, and wellness workshops. Using music and movements derived from Africa, they say they seek to connect BIPOC communities and those of the African Diaspora. afrobeatfit.com

American Muscle Corps is a fitness facility that offers private training sessions for individuals orsmall groups. 545 Pawtucket Ave, Pawtucket, R.I. Amcstrong.com is a fitness facility that offers private training sessions for individuals orsmall groups.

Fit First R.I. is a personal training service that aims to “provide safe and effective fitness training and dietary regimen to ensure that you achieve your goals.” 1655 Elmood Ave., Cranston, R.I. fitfirstri.secureserversites.net . is a personal training service that aims to “provide safe and effective fitness training and dietary regimen to ensure that you achieve your goals.”

RBF Fitness and Nutrition is a gym founded by Robert Foster catering especially to busy parents. 25 Coronado Rd, Warwick, R.I. rbffitness.com is a gym founded by Robert Foster catering especially to busy parents.

So Fit Cycle has two locations in Rhode Island where they offer cycling classes. 1276 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick, R.I.; 685 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown, R.I. sofitcycle.com has two locations in Rhode Island where they offer cycling classes.

Know of another BIPOC-owned business in Rhode Island that should be added to the list? Email information to the Globe Rhode Island team at RINews@globe.com

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.