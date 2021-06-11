Dedham teen pulled from pool at graduation party has died

“Sadly, yes we have been informed that Alonzo Polk has passed away,” d’Entremont wrote. “At this time, the death investigation will be undertaken by the District Attorney’s Office.”

Alonzo Polk, the 17-year-old who was pulled from a pool during a Dedham high school graduation party last weekend , has died after nearly a week in the hospital, his family and police said Friday.

Polk’s family also announced his death via Instagram.

“Unfortunately I regret to inform all my families supporters that…my brother Alonzo Polk has passed on,” a relative posted to Instagram Friday. “Alonzo fought his fight with nothing but courage, strength, and the honor of a warrior!!! He will…and we will always be A.P.STRONG for my brother Alonzo Polk!!! R.I.P. ALONZO POLK.”

Advertisement

On Thursday, Dedham police had said they were seeking to bring charges against unnamed people stemming from the party last weekend at 36 Netta Road, which is owned by former State Police Captain James Coughlin, a onetime candidate for Norfolk sheriff.

Coughlin hasn’t responded to Globe inquiries seeking comment.

Police said Thursday that they’ll ask a clerk magistrate to issue misdemeanor charges including furnishing alcohol to persons under 21 and reckless endangerment to a child, and that the names of the defendants won’t be made public “until such time as the Court makes a determination of probable cause and conducts an arraignment.”

It wasn’t immediately clear Friday morning whether Polk’s death would lead to additional charges.

“Further investigation will determine if any additional charges may be sought,” d’Entremont wrote.

Police have said officers were called to 36 Netta Road in Dedham around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a 17-year-old, later identified as Polk, who became “submerged in the water of a pool.”

Advertisement

Authorities have not said how Polk ended up in the pool.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.