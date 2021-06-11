Globe wins Pulitzer Prize in investigative reporting for series on states’ failure to keep dangerous drivers off the road

The 2021 award for investigative reporting, announced Friday by Columbia University , was the 27th Pulitzer for the Globe and comes after the newsroom was a finalist seven times over the prior three years. The series was reported and written by Evan Allen, Laura Crimaldi, Vernal Coleman, and Matt Rocheleau. It was edited by Brendan McCarthy.

The Globe’s “Blind Spot” investigation, published over two days in August 2020, also documented lax oversight by federal trucking regulators that endangered lives.

The Boston Globe won a Pulitzer Prize for a series of stories that revealed the deadly consequences of the failure by states across the country to track and keep dangerous drivers off the road.

The Pulitzer Board cited their work for uncovering a “systematic failure by state governments to share information about dangerous truck drivers that could have kept them off the road, prompting immediate reforms.”

Among the other winners in the 15 journalism categories were the New York Times, in public service, for coverage of the coronavirus pandemic; the staff of the Star Tribune in Minneapolis, in breaking news, for its reporting on the killing of George Floyd and its repercussions; and the staffs of The Marshall Project, AL.com, IndyStar, and the Invisible Institute, in national reporting, for their investigation of K-9 units and the damage that police dogs inflict on Americans.

The Pulitzer Board also issued a special citation to Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed George Floyd’s murder on her cell phone.

The Globe’s “Blind Spot” team spent nearly a year digging through crash data and records and found that high-risk drivers across the country were escaping scrutiny — and remaining on the road — due to bureaucratic neglect. The consequences were deadly, with the Globe documenting 14 fatalities caused by drivers whose past violations should have kept them from getting behind the wheel.

The genesis of the series was the horrific crash in June 2019 in which a truck driven by Volodymyr Zhukovskyy killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. The Globe soon reported that Zhukovskyy’s license should have been suspended weeks prior to the accident, but the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles had failed to open its mail and act on a warning notice from another state.

“Globe journalists covering that deadly crash on an isolated stretch of highway in New Hampshire quickly discovered an appalling number of lapses on the part of our government, and wouldn’t let go,” said Boston Globe Editor Brian McGrory. “They pried out an enormous amount of vital data. They practiced tireless shoe-leather reporting. What they produced has created immediate reforms, resulted in deadly drivers being taken off the road, and has surely saved lives.”

That initial investigation prompted a deeper dive into state motor vehicle agencies nationwide, with the team finding that those agencies were buried under paperwork and unable to keep track some of their most troubled drivers. Reporters also delved into the trucking industry, unearthing repeated regulatory failures, deadly crashes, and unanswered calls for change.

After the deaths in New Hampshire, the Globe “quickly found that this kind of tragedy had been happening year after year for decades,” McCarthy, the team’s editor, said. “The problems were in plain sight but had never been addressed.”

The Globe’s Alan Wirzbicki and Rachelle G. Cohen were finalists in the editorial writing category “for editorials on policing, bail reform, prisons, and mental health that clearly and holistically examined the Los Angeles criminal justice system,” according to the Pulitzer Board.

Also taking a finalist spot in the breaking news category were Helen Branswell, Andrew Joseph, and the late Sharon Begley of STAT. The board cited their “prescient, expert, and accessible coverage of the emergence of COVID-19, sounding the alarm on the potential spread and potency of the virus.”



