New Boston exam school admission requirements might include entrance test and ZIP code allocations

A Boston School Committee task force is giving serious consideration to reinstating the entrance test for admitting students to the city’s three exam schools while also allocating most seats by ZIP codes or some other mechanism that would ensure student diversity, officials said on Friday.

The two measures, which are among a slate of options still under consideration, surely will ignite passions over how to diversify the elite schools while still maintaining high standards for admissions.

Families preferring the status quo would welcome having the entrance exams back, but likely would oppose the ZIP code allocations. Conversely, families preferring more radical changes to admission requirements may like the ZIP code approach, which did result in a more diverse pool of acceptances, but likely will protest bringing back the test.

In October, the Boston School Committee suspended a mandatory entrance exam last October because members said it was not safe to administer the test in person during the pandemic. Instead, they allocated seats by grades and, for the first time, by ZIP codes. The task force is charged with recommending permanent changes to the admission process to Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science.

Officials are considering other, complex changes to strike a balance between merit and diversity, including one that would mirror Chicago’s approach. That city admits students into its highly selective schools, with an eye toward diversity, by putting students into tiers based on the characteristics of the neighborhoods where they live. The tiers consider median household income, educational attainment, percent of owner-occupied households, percent of households where a language other than English is spoken, and percent of families headed by a single parent.

In presenting various options at a roundtable discussion on equity Friday morning, the co-chairs of the task force — former Boston superintendent Michael Contompasis and Tanisha Sullivan, head of Boston’s NAACP — stressed that no decisions have been made yet on any criteria. They said the task force, which was meeting Friday night to discuss options, is hoping to have final recommendations ready by the end of this month.

“Our work is going to be over the next few weeks to come up with the best policy recommendations possible to ensure that we are balancing as best as we can all of these sometimes competing priorities,” Sullivan said, “and at the same time, making sure that we are able to maintain some of the gains that we’ve been able to see on the interim policy.”

The process of overhauling the exam school admission requirements has been rife with controversy. A temporary plan, approved by the School Committee last October, prompted a federal lawsuit by a group of white and Asian parents, who unsuccessfully tried to block its implementation because they were projected to lose seats.

And the meeting at which the plan was approved has led to the resignation of nearly half of the School Committee. Former chair Michael Loconto, who was caught on a hot mic mocking the names of some speakers with Asian-sounding names, quit hours after the vote. And Alexandra Oliver-Davila, who replaced him as chair, and member Lorna Rivera resigned in recent days after leaked text messages from that night revealed they had been criticizing families from West Roxbury.

Rivera said she believes the text messages were leaked in order to derail the process to make permanent changes to the exam school admission criteria, and some families and elected officials, who prefer the old way of admitting students by test scores and grades, have called for that.

The portion of admission offers going to white applicants decreased to 26 percent this year from 33 percent last year, and for Asian applicants the acceptances dropped to 16 percent this year from 21 percent last year, according to data released by the school department. In West Roxbury the overall number of seventh-grade applicants receiving admission offers was cut nearly in half.

By contrast, the portion of acceptances sent to Black applicants rose to 24 percent this year from 18 percent last year, and those going to Latino applicants increased to 28 percent this year from 24 percent last year.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey, however, has made clear that she wants a vote on a permanent change to the admissions requirements to take place this summer.

But the task force appears to still have a lot of work ahead in order to reach consensus on recommendations, and the decision about whether to keep or eliminate the entrance exam could likely be among the most contentious decisions.

Concerns long have been raised about racial bias in standardized testing. But relying exclusively on grades also presents its own problems because of wide variation in grading within Boston schools, and private, parochial, and charter schools use different methods and standards for grading. Many use letter grades; others use numbers or written descriptors; and some don’t grade and instead rely on a portfolio of student work.

And what constitutes a high mark, such as an A, can vary by school and by teacher, while concerns about grade inflation have repeatedly come up.

The task force might end up recommending another temporary measure around grades in light of the pandemic. Some members are concerned that this year’s grades might not be an accurate reflection of what students know or can do because they spent most of their time learning remotely and wonder if they should instead rely exclusively on next fall’s grades.

Sullivan said if the task force ends up supporting an entrance exam it might have a smaller role in the admission process than in past years — using it as a tool to validate student grades. Under the old system, equal weight was given to test scores and grades.

