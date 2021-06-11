New England news in brief

A Barnstable High School teacher was placed on administrative leave Thursday after they “inappropriately physically intervened in a matter between two students,” school officials said. The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m., according to a statement from Barnstable Superintendent of Schools Meg Mayo-Brown. Video posted to Snapchat shows the teacher grabbing and tackling a student, knocking the student’s head into a filing cabinet before they both fell to the ground. The student can then be heard groaning in pain. “The teacher exhibited actions contrary to the values and expectations of Barnstable Public Schools,” Mayo-Brown and Barnstable High School Administrator-in-Charge Kristen Harmon wrote in a statement. The teacher’s name was not released. The incident is under investigation and the school will take “appropriate steps” based on the investigation’s outcome, the statement said. “We want our BHS community to know we take this matter very seriously, and that the health and safety of our students remains our first and foremost priority,” said Mayo-Brown and Harmon in the statement.





BRAINTREE

Second police officer released from hospital

Officer Bill Cushing was greeted by rows of onlookers Friday morning after he was released from the hospital one week following a shootout where he and another officer suffered gunshot wounds. Cushing was escorted from South Shore Hospital to the Braintree town hall area, and onlookers waved American flags as police sirens blared. He could be seen waving at those gathered to welcome him home from inside a police SUV. Onlookers cheered and applauded as Cushing’s SUV passed by. Cushing and fellow Officer Matthew Donoghue were shot in an exchange of gunfire outside the Braintree Village apartment complex on June 4, and both were hospitalized as a result of their injuries. Donoghue was released from Boston Medical Center on June 5. Cushing’s K-9 partner, Kitt, was killed in the gunfire. The man who shot Cushing and Donoghue, identified as 34-year-old Andrew Homen, of Brockton, was pronounced dead at Milton Hospital following the shooting. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office is investigating the fatal encounter between Homen, the two officers and the police dog.

BRIDGEWATER

Two arrested in South Shore drug bust

A Bridgewater man accused of selling drugs in several South Shore communities was arrested Thursday after authorities say they recovered drugs, a gun, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash while executing a search warrant at his home. Marlon Teixeira, 31, was found in a camper behind his home at 54 High Street in Bridgewater, where State Police found approximately 1 kilogram of fentanyl and a 9mm Glock with a high-capacity magazine, according to a statement by Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office. State Police also found an additional 534 grams of fentanyl, 249 grams of Percocet, 125 grams of cocaine, and $142,193 in cash, Cruz’s office said in a statement. Teixeira was scheduled for arraignment Friday in Brockton District Court on charges of trafficking fentanyl (over 200 grams), trafficking cocaine (over 100 grams), trafficking Percocet, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The search warrant stemmed from an investigation in May and June into drug distribution in Plymouth County. Detectives determined Teixeira was selling fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout the towns of Bridgwater, East Bridgwater, West Bridgewater, Brockton, and several others, using a “runner system,” the district attorney’s office said. A second man identified as Djestiny Andrade-Fonseca, 20, of Brockton was also arrested. Andrade-Fonseca, who authorities say was identified as a runner for Teixeira during the investigation, was also inside the camper when police went to the home Thursday. He faces charges of unlawful distribution of fentanyl and unlawful distribution of cocaine.

HAMPTON, N.H.

Plovers prompt fireworks cancellation

The sighting of endangered piping plovers nesting at Hampton Beach has prompted officials to cancel the first two fireworks shows of the summer season. Hampton Beach Village District Commissioner Chuck Rage said there are two pairs of plovers nested where fireworks are set off. The small bird nests each year on the southern end of the beach in the sandy dunes at Hampton and Seabrook beaches. Rage said that they expect the first pair to abandon their nest in the next two weeks and shows to resume starting June 30. (AP)