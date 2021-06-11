Police seize drugs, gun, cash in search of Bridgewater man’s home

A Bridgewater man accused of selling drugs in several South Shore communities was arrested Thursday after authorities say they recovered drugs, a gun, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash while executing a search warrant at his home.

Marlon Teixeira, 31, was found in a camper behind his home at 54 High St. in Bridgewater, where State police found approximately one kilogram of fentanyl and a 9 millimeter Glock with a high-capacity magazine, according to a statement by Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.

The district attorney’s office said State Police also found an additional 534 grams of fentanyl, 249 grams of Percocet, 125 grams of cocaine, and $142,193 in cash.