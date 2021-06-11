Police seize drugs, gun, cash in search of Bridgewater man’s home

A Bridgewater man accused of selling drugs in several South Shore communities was arrested Thursday after authorities say they recovered drugs, a gun, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash while executing a search warrant at his home.
Marlon Teixeira, 31, was found in a camper behind his home at 54 High St. in Bridgewater, where State police found approximately one kilogram of fentanyl and a 9 millimeter Glock with a high-capacity magazine, according to a statement by Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.
The district attorney’s office said State Police also found an additional 534 grams of fentanyl, 249 grams of Percocet, 125 grams of cocaine, and $142,193 in cash.
Teixeira was scheduled for arraignment Friday in Brockton District Court on charges of trafficking fentanyl (over 200 grams), trafficking cocaine (over 100 grams), trafficking Percocet, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The search warrant stemmed from an investigation in May and June into drug distribution in Plymouth County. Detectives determined Teixeira was selling fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout the towns of Bridgwater, East Bridgwater, West Bridgewater, Brockton and several others, using a “runner system,” the district attorney’s office said.
A second man identified as Djestiny Andrade-Fonseca, 20, of Brockton was also arrested. Andrade-Fonseca, who authorities say was identified as a runner for Teixeira during the investigation, was also inside the camper when police went to the home Thursday. He faces charges of unlawful distribution fentanyl and unlawful distribution of cocaine.
