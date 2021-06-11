Second Braintree officer greeted by throngs when released from hospital

Braintree police Officer Bill Cushing was greeted by rows of onlookers Friday morning after he was released from the hospital one week following a shootout where he and another officer suffered gunshot wounds.
Cushing was escorted from South Shore Hospital to the Braintree town hall area, and onlookers waved American flags as police sirens blared. He could be seen waving at those gathered to welcome him home from inside a police SUV.
Onlookers cheered and applauded as Cushing’s SUV passed by.
Cushing and fellow Officer Matthew Donoghue were shot in an exchange of gunfire outside the Braintree Village apartment complex on June 4, and both were hospitalized as a result of their injuries. Donoghue was released from Boston Medical Center on June 5.
Cushing’s K-9 partner, Kitt, was killed in the gunfire.
The man who shot Cushing and Donoghue, identified as 34-year-old Andrew Homen, of Brockton, was pronounced dead at Milton Hospital following the shooting.
Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office is investigating the fatal encounter between Homen, the two officers and the police dog.
