Second Braintree officer greeted by throngs when released from hospital

Braintree police Officer Bill Cushing was greeted by rows of onlookers Friday morning after he was released from the hospital one week following a shootout where he and another officer suffered gunshot wounds.

Cushing was escorted from South Shore Hospital to the Braintree town hall area, and onlookers waved American flags as police sirens blared. He could be seen waving at those gathered to welcome him home from inside a police SUV.

Onlookers cheered and applauded as Cushing’s SUV passed by.