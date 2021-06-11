This weekend will be a break from the heat

Living this far north we are able to tap into Canadian air a little bit easier then folks farther to the south. This is one of the reasons why even though we have plenty of hot weather we’ve never had a heat wave at least not yet that’s gone over nine days in Boston

Through the afternoon it has continued to be relatively cool for the time of year and in spite of the fact I’ve been a New Englander my entire life it’s still mind-boggling to me that we were so hot just a few days ago and now we are going to be comfortably cool for the next week or so.

A frontal boundary will slice through southern New England overnight Friday and into Saturday. The divide between the two different masses on either side will act as the focal point for a few showers late Friday and within a couple of hours of sunrise on Saturday, starting the day on a damp note.

The area of rainfall is not very wide and a slight shift north or south will change who gets the most significant precipitation tomorrow morning. Nobody is going to see a ton of rain but a few areas may get a quarter-inch or half-inch of precipitation. In spite of all the heat earlier this week, we didn’t really have a lot of rain when the heat wave ended and we definitely could use some.

A swath of showers will cut through central and southern New England early Saturday. WeatherBell

There’s going to be cloudiness to start Saturday. I’m still a little hazy on exactly how much sunshine we’ll end up with in the afternoon. The further north you are across Maine, New Hampshire, or Vermont there’s likely to be a blend of clouds and sunshine and will likely break for at least some blue sky. Temperatures are not going to be too warm, and should stay in the 70s. High tides are within an hour of 2 p.m. this weekend at most beaches.

On Sunday I expect more sunshine, especially in the morning and middle of the day. Thereafter another system approaches with more clouds and perhaps some showers Sunday night or Monday. It’s not going to be a washout or anything close. We’ll just have scattered garden-variety rainfall, the type of thing where most of us won’t see any rainfall and those that do won’t get much.

A few areas will reach the lower 80s on Sunday afternoon. NOAA

Your favorite smartphone app might have a shower icon early next week, however I don’t see any fully wet days. Most noteworthy will be temperatures that stay mostly in the 70s by day and fall down into the upper 40s to mid 50s at night. This will enable air conditioners to remain in the off position saving us electricity and windows to remain open.

It will eventually get hot again, but not for a while, so enjoy it while it lasts.