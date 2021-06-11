Victim of fatal shooting in Roxbury identified

Police identified a 32-year-old Dorchester man as the victim of a fatal shooting in Roxbury Monday night, according to a statement from the department Friday.

Fermin Baez brought himself to a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.

Police responded to a call at 8:45 p.m. for a person shot near 1510 Tremont St. before they learned that Baez was in the hospital, the statement said.