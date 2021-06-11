Victim of fatal shooting in Roxbury identified

Police identified a 32-year-old Dorchester man as the victim of a fatal shooting in Roxbury Monday night, according to a statement from the department Friday.
Fermin Baez brought himself to a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.
Police responded to a call at 8:45 p.m. for a person shot near 1510 Tremont St. before they learned that Baez was in the hospital, the statement said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
