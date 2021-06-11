What to do in Rhode Island to celebrate Juneteenth 2021

Just 156 years ago, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people were to be freed. It was 1865 —two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

On the anniversary, which is June 19, also known as Juneteenth, Rhode Island honors the end of slavery in the U.S. Here are some options if you’re looking for ways to celebrate Juneteenth this year in Rhode Island.