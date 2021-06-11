Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed George Floyd’s murder, awarded a Pulitzer citation

The Pulitzer Prize board awarded a special citation on Friday to Darnella Frazier, the teenager whose cellphone footage of George Floyd’s murder last summer led to massive protests and sparked a racial reckoning in the country.

Frazier was 17 at the time she filmed Floyd's death under the knee of Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, and she testified at Chauvin's trial where he would eventually be convicted. Her video contradicted the initial police account of Floyd's death.