Home of the Week: On ranch-style property, solar panels follow the sun as the earth heats your feet

Year built 2004

Square feet 3,695

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Private

Taxes $11,705 (2021)

Here, it’s possible to follow the sun and park your helicopter.

Five solar panels stand in a field a short distance from this energy-conscious home, with motorized bases that allow them to track the sun during its celestial journey. The panels generate roughly 50 megawatt hours a year of electricity.

But solar is not the only alternative energy source in this ranch home, which showcases elements of the Shingle and Craftsman styles. It draws its heat from the ground underneath and the 15.65 acres that surround it in this Worcester County town. That process generates hydronic radiant heat throughout the house in 16 separate zones. (The central AC has three.)

And, if you’re looking for a natural energy boost for yourself, the property includes a potting shed flanked by blueberry bushes that produce an estimated 60 pounds of organic fruit annually. There is also a 34-foot long greenhouse with a water connection, prep sink, grow lights, and organic soil beds heated with radiant tubes. One more thing about this greenhouse: It’s connected to the main house by a concrete underground tunnel that ensures access to fresh greens regardless of the weather.

And now to the home. It’s not visible from the street. The gated driveway has space for 23 vehicles and forms a circle before the red brick front walkway. The front door, framed by rough-hewn stone, is accessed via a farmer’s porch capped with an eyebrow window in a nod to the Shingle style.

Inside, the home immediately presents an open floor plan. Directly on the left is a formal dining area with a chandelier, red walls, and waist-high wainscoting. An irregularly shaped island separates the space from the formal living room, the centerpiece of which is a wood-burning fireplace clad in rough-hewn stone and flanked by built-in solid wood cabinetry. Three windows tie this room to the outdoors. The flooring here and in the living room is concrete.

There is a column but no barrier between the living room and the kitchen. Lighting in the latter comes from three sources — recessed and pendant lights and expansive windows — and comfort from the hydronic heat in the concrete floor. The appliances are stainless steel, including the propane-fueled gas stove.

A substantial island with a sink has a black granite counter with a leather finish and seating for four. Custom cabinetry made of naturally stained wood runs floor to ceiling and is crowned by small windows. The kitchen also offers a desk, a breakfast area, and a door to a sunroom with stone flooring and a built-in grill station.

Some owner’s suites offer access to a backyard patio that is shared with the rest of the household, but this space is different: Glass doors open to a private sunroom with stone flooring and an adjoining outdoor shower. The 240-square-foot bedroom includes a line of six square windows and a pair of expansive rectangular windows. The concrete floor has radiant heat.

The en-suite bath contains a double vanity with a marble counter and a glass-door shower with multiple heads and an earth-tone tile backsplash and floor. The flooring is the same heated concrete found throughout the house. There is a laundry connection in the bedroom closet. The main laundry room, which can be found off the deep three-bay garage, has a cherry wood floor and a window overlooking the front of the home. There is a third laundry connection in the home’s second bedroom suite, a 252-square foot space with hardwood flooring. The home also offers two other bedrooms.

The main full bath features a shower/bath combo insert, concrete flooring, and a single vanity topped with a manmade material.

The home also offers an office and a half bath.

Other property amenities include a separate, two-story detached garage with a car lift (and enough space to park a helicopter), underground utilities, a sprinkler system, circular hot tub, walk-up attic, partial basement, and a security system.

Linda Bourgeois of Coldwell Banker Realty in Westford is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the home.

See more photos of the home below:

. Madore Photography

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.