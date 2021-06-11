Arizona boss Mike Hazen, former Red Sox GM, takes leave to care for his family

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen, who spent 15 years with the Red Sox and rose to general manager under Dave Dombrowski, is taking a physical leave of absence from the team to be with his family.

Hazen’s wife, Nicole, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last July. The couple has four sons. Hazen told reporters that nothing had taken a turn with her condition, but that he could not do what he needed to do to care for his family and still be at the ballpark as much as his job requires.

Hazen departed the Red Sox in October 2016 to take the Diamondbacks post. Assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye, who departed the Red Sox with Hazen to go to Arizona, will run day-to-day operations in regular consultation with him.