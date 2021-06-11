Bears sign first-round pick Justin Fields to four-year deal

The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Justin Fields to a four-year contract on Friday. The Bears landed their quarterback of the future when they traded up nine spots with the Giants to take the Ohio State star with the No. 11 overall pick. They have him working with the second team behind veteran newcomer Andy Dalton , who signed a one-year contract in March, but the question is for how long.

The question of allowing fans into Tokyo Olympic venues is still being debated with a decision unlikely to be announced before the end of the month. This would be just a few weeks before the Olympics are to open July 23. Fans from abroad already have been banned in what is shaping up as a largely made-for-television Olympics. Tokyo and several prefectures are under a state of emergency until June 20. Infections have slowed recently, but the spread of variants is still a concern that could put pressure on already stressed medical facilities.

