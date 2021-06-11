Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has a torn labrum and plans to have surgery in the offseason

Tuukka Rask has a torn labrum and will require surgery. The goalie confirmed the news in his end of season media availability via a video call on Friday.
Rask, who is 34 and a free agent, said he would like to continue playing, and as a Bruin.
“I’m up for that mentally. The physical aspect, hopefully that goes well,” Rask said, adding that he thought a January or February return to hockey would be a possible timeline.
This story will be updated.
