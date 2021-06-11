fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has a torn labrum and plans to have surgery in the offseason

By Andrew Mahoney and Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated June 11, 2021, 1 hour ago
Tuukka Rask does not have a contract next season, but said he'd like to remain with the Bruins.
Tuukka Rask has a torn labrum and will require surgery. The goalie confirmed the news in his end of season media availability via a video call on Friday.

Rask, who is 34 and a free agent, said he would like to continue playing, and as a Bruin.

“I’m up for that mentally. The physical aspect, hopefully that goes well,” Rask said, adding that he thought a January or February return to hockey would be a possible timeline.

