Chesson Hadley (11 under) shows he has his game back in gear

The top-ranked Johnson, who opened his afternoon round five shots behind early starter Hadley, was tied for the lead through 17 holes. But Johnson drove the ball left on No. 18 and into a thick, deeply rooted patch of tall grass. He took an unplayable lie, hit his third shot over the green, and made a double-bogey 6 for a 68. Still, at 9-under 133, he had his best 36-hole start since winning the Travelers almost a year ago.

Hadley was at 11-under 131 at Congaree Golf Club, his lowest total through 36 holes since The RSM Classic in 2016.

Chesson Hadley is off to his best start on the PGA Tour since 2016, shooting a 5-under-par 66 on Friday for a two-stroke lead over Dustin Johnson in the Palmetto Championship in Ridgeland, S.C.

“I feel like I’m playing really well,” the South Carolina native said. “So got a lot of confidence in what I’m doing.”

American Tain Lee, a Monday qualifier in just his third career PGA Tour event, was third at 7 under after a 68. A group of six that included Harris English and Erik van Rooyen were five shots behind at 6 under.

Hadley continued his stellar play at Congaree, a fill-in host after the RBC Canadian Open was was called off for a second straight year due to COVID-19.

Hadley followed an opening 65 with seven birdies and two bogeys to top the leaderboard. Coming in, he had missed the cut in 10 of his past 12 events.

“I definitely didn’t see this coming,” he said.

Why would he with his poor stretch of play?

After falling short at the Byron Nelson last month for his fifth straight missed cut, the 33-year-old from North Carolina shut things down for a while to clear his head. “Thank goodness I had three weeks off after that just to kind of completely get that behind me and just think about the future,” he said.

Johnson had four birdies on a six-hole stretch of the back nine to catch Hadley for the lead. Then the bad drive at the last, which Johnson said came when the club slipped in his glove hand.

“That’s a first for me. I obviously was not expecting that,” he said.

Hadley, moved in front at 9 under with a 36-foot birdie putt on the 11th hole. He extended his edge on the 15th, landing his approach within 2 feet of the cup for another birdie. Hadley closed with a flourish after sticking his second shot within 8 feet of the cup for another birdie to finish with day’s lowest round.

Brooks Koepka, who hadn’t played since his runner-up finish at the PGA, struggled for a second straight round and missed the cut after a 73 left him at 3 over.

First-round leader Wes Roach followed his opening 64 with a 77 to fall 10 shots behind Hadley.

European mixed — Caroline Hedwall bagged two eagles in her round of 64 as she took the lead after two rounds at the Scandinavian Mixed in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Hedwall, at 13 under in inaugural event, had a one-stroke lead over Joost Luiten (65) and was two shots clear of Darren Fitchardt (67) and Steven Brown (68).

Two other women, Pia Babnik (66) and Stephanie Kyriacou (66), were in the mix at 10 under with Kalle Samooja (69) and Pep Angles (69).

The field of 78 men and 78 women are competing on the same course at Vallda Golf and Country Club for one prize fund of $1 million euros and one trophy, a first on the European Tour.

The tournament is co-hosted by Swedish duo Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson.

Sorenstam (2-over 146) missed the cut, but Stenson (4-under 140) made it through to the weekend, though he was nine shots behind the leader.

After starting at No. 10, Hedwall sank a long putt for eagle at No. 16, as she carded a 31 on the back nine. She holed out from a greenside bunker for another eagle at the sixth.

Champions — Miguel Angel Jimenez had two eagles in a 7-under 65 in hot and humid conditions Friday to take the first-round lead in the American Insurance Championship in Madison, Wis.

“Hot, sweat like a pig,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez eagled the par-5 16th and second holes and had four birdies and a bogey in the round that start on the back nine at University Ridge. The 57-year-old Spaniard has 10 victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning 21 times on the European Tour.

“I’ve been playing very solid. I played very, very solid all day,” Jimenez said. “My putting was working also. That’s what you need.”

Jimenez made a 9-footer on No. 16 and a 2-foot putt on No. 2 as the temperature rose into the low 90s. Late afternoon play was delayed two hours because of lightning.

Defending champion Jerry Kelly was second after a 67 in his hometown event. He eagled the second and had three birdies.

“I just love playing in front of Wisconsin crowds,” Kelly said. “I love it.”

Major champions Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, and Retief Goosen were at 68 with Colin Montgomerie, Ken Tanigawa, and Wes Short Jr.

“To be honest with you, if we did this for another month or so, it wouldn’t be a problem, but it’s like our first tournament with humid and hot heat,” Couples said.

Tournament host Steve Stricker opened with a 70. The US Ryder Cup captain played alongside Couples and Furyk in the first group off the first tee.

“This is August weather in Wisconsin,” Stricker said. “Like on 18 there with all the stands around there, there’s no breeze whatsoever, so it was very hot at times.”

Charles Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer also shot 70.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, making his fifth tour start of the year on a sponsor exemption, opened with an 80. He was last among the 80 finishers, a stroke ahead of 71-year-old Andy North and 63-year-old Gary Hallberg.

LPGA — Irish rookie Leona Maguire shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday at Lake Merced to take the first-round lead in the Mediheal Championship, in Daly City the tour’s second straight event on the San Francisco Peninsula.

Lexi Thompson followed her Sunday back-nine meltdown in the US Women’s Open at nearby Olympic Club with a 71, while Michele Wie West rallied for a 73.

Maguire, who was off last week off after failing to qualify for the Women’s Open, had nine birdies and two bogeys. The 26-year-old former Duke star matched the tournament record in the third playing of the event, missing a chance to break it when she closed with a bogey on the par-5 ninth.

“It’s a tough golf course,” Maguire said. “You really have to hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens. I’ve been playing nice as of late. Things just haven’t been quite clicking, and they clicked nicely this morning.”

Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand shot a 66, birdieing the par-5 18th late in the afternoon to pull within one.

Albane Valenzuela, the former Stanford player from Switzerland, was another stroke back with Alison Lee. Former Cardinal teammate Emily Wang caddied for Valenzuela.

“[Wang] just graduated yesterday from her master’s degree in international policy and she’s a Rhodes scholar,” Valenzuela said. “So, she is probably, have to say, the smartest caddie of the week because she outsmarts everyone.”

Thompson offset bogeys on Nos. 2 and 3 with an eagle on the par-5 fifth, birdied the other three par-5s and had two bogeys. On Sunday at Olympic, she blew a five-stroke lead, playing the final seven holes in 5 over to finish a stroke out of a playoff that Yuka Saso won.

Wie West was 4 over with four holes left, then eagled the par-5 15th and birdied the par-4 16th. She has yet to make a cut in her four starts since returning from having her first child, shooting 74-80 last week at Olympic.

Hall of Famer Inbee Park was four strokes back at 69 with Jennifer Kupcho, Da Yeon Lee, Mariajo Uribe, Jane Park, and Lauren Kim.

“It’s a little bit different atmosphere to this week,” said Inbee Park, coming off a seventh-place tie at Olympic. “It just makes me relax a little bit more after last week.”

Maguire played alongside the tournament’s two past champions, Sei Young Kim (2018) and Florida neighbor Lydia Ko (2019). Ko had five birdies and five bogeys in a 72, while Kim had four birdies and five bogeys in a 73.

Maguire birdied four of the first six holes, dropped a shot on the par-4 16th, then had three straight birdies. She added two more birdies before making the closing bogey on the course that reminds her of Ireland.

Stanford’s Rachel Heck, the NCAA player of the year playing on a sponsor exemption, opened with a 76 in the group with Wie West.

Lucy Li, also in the field on a sponsor exemption, had a 71.

Brooke Henderson shot a 77. She birdied two of the first three, then dropped seven strokes with five bogeys and a double bogey.

Saso and Women’s Open playoff loser Nasa Hataoka skipped the event.