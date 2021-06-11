Chris Sale impresses in rehab work on Fenway Park mound

Sale hadn’t pitched off that mound since Aug. 8, 2019. He fired eight shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels that night, striking out 13 without a walk.

With 15 teammates fanned out behind him on the infield watching closely, Sale threw 30 pitches to catcher Kevin Plawecki at what appeared to be close to full effort.

Chris Sale was the center of attention at a near-empty Fenway Park on Friday afternoon, taking the mound four hours before the Red Sox played the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sale felt elbow pain after his next start and hasn’t pitched in a game since as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Friday was another step closer.

“We need to try not to get too excited. He was that good,” manager Alex Cora said. “Just the energy and the quality of the pitches, the tempo. He looked really good, really good.

“He said that that’s the best he’s felt throughout the process. Having his peers around him means a lot to him. I think pitching on that mound means a lot.”

Part of the reason Sale pitched off the mound was so the Sox could use pitch-tracking technology to gauge his pitches. But there was a psychological component, too.

“Being on a big-league mound and being a big-league player, that means a lot to him. He doesn’t take that for granted,” Cora said. “It was a really good one, a really good one.”

The Sox have steadfastly declined to discuss a timetable for Sale. But his progress in recent days suggests he will soon be ready for a minor league rehabilitation assignment and a return to the majors in late July or early August.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.