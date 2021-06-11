EMass wrestling: Dedham’s Fabian Heaslip headlines Athletes of the Week

Sam Conley, Mansfield — At 152 pounds, the senior picked up a pin in 1:25 — his team’s fastest of the night — in a 42-25 Hockomock League victory over Stoughton.

Fabian Heaslip, Dedham — The senior recorded two pins at 126 pounds as the Marauders returned to the mat Thursday for their first tri-meet of the season against Tri-Valley League foes Ashland and Holliston.

Jack Laverty, Burlington — The senior 160-pounder pulled off a 9-7 overtime decision over Arlington’s Henri Schuette last Friday to help the Red Devils to a 38-33 Middlesex League victory.