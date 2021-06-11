EMass wrestling: Dedham’s Fabian Heaslip headlines Athletes of the Week

Sam Conley, Mansfield — At 152 pounds, the senior picked up a pin in 1:25 — his team’s fastest of the night — in a 42-25 Hockomock League victory over Stoughton.
Fabian Heaslip, Dedham — The senior recorded two pins at 126 pounds as the Marauders returned to the mat Thursday for their first tri-meet of the season against Tri-Valley League foes Ashland and Holliston.
Jack Laverty, Burlington — The senior 160-pounder pulled off a 9-7 overtime decision over Arlington’s Henri Schuette last Friday to help the Red Devils to a 38-33 Middlesex League victory.
Ben Mandeville, Taunton — The sophomore 138-pounder came up with a key pin to help the Tigers secure their first win against Hockomock League foe Foxborough on Thursday, 45-22.
Advertisement
Zach Souza, Tyngsborough — The senior 195-pounder earned his 100th career win Thursday in a 48-30 victory over Billerica.