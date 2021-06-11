Game 64: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox are set to open a four game series with the Blue Jays tonight, after snapping a three-game losing streak with a wild 12-8 win over the Astros Thursday.

Toronto is in fourth place in the AL East, but is just 6½ games out of first with a record of 31-29. Here are the standings.

Garrett Richards will be on the mound. He’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven of his past eight starts.