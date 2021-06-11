Game 64: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox are set to open a four game series with the Blue Jays tonight, after snapping a three-game losing streak with a wild 12-8 win over the Astros Thursday.
Toronto is in fourth place in the AL East, but is just 6½ games out of first with a record of 31-29. Here are the standings.
Garrett Richards will be on the mound. He’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven of his past eight starts.
Lineups
BLUE JAYS (31-29): TBA
Pitching: RHP Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.71 ERA)
RED SOX (38-25): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.88 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Blue Jays vs. Richards: Bichette 2-5, Davis 0-2, Grichuk 1-6, Guerrero Jr. 3-5, Gurriel Jr. 0-4, Hernández 2-5, McGuire 2-3, Panik 0-3, Semien 4-16, Tellez 0-3.
Red Sox vs. Stripling: Arroyo 0-2, Bogaerts 2-6, Dalbec 1-4, Devers 2-6, Gonzalez 0-2, Hernández 3-3, Martinez 1-6, Renfroe 2-8, Santana 0-1, Verdugo 1-5, Vázquez 1-5.
Stat of the day: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting a scorching .370 (10-for-27) through his first eight games this month. The 22-year-old is tied for the major-league lead in home runs (18) and RBIs (48).
Notes: The series marks the third time the American League East rivals have squared off this season. The Red Sox lead 3-2 after taking two of three on the road from the Blue Jays last month … Since being reinstated from the injured list on May 25, Christian Arroyo is batting .303 with a .954 OPS in 11 games … Christian Vázquez is 10-for-32 (.313) in his last nine games … Stripling is 2-2 with a 5.00 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox … Richards is 0-2 since beating the Blue Jays on May 19. He took a no-decision after holding the New York Yankees to three runs on eight hits in five innings Sunday. He is 3-5 with a 5.10 ERA in 10 games (eight starts) lifetime vs. Toronto.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.