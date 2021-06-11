Mets boss refutes star Pete Alonso’s ‘conspiracy’ charge about manipulated baseballs

Asked on Wednesday about the simmering debate over pitchers’ use of foreign substances, Alonso claimed MLB intentionally juiced baseballs before star pitchers like Gerrit Cole hit the open market, then deadened the ball this season with a talented group of hitters ready to become free agents.

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott refuted New York star Pete Alonso’s charge that Major League Baseball has been manipulating baseballs to hurt potential free agents, saying changes to the ball would have “no influence on how players are valued or paid.”

The league did not comment on Alonso’s charge.

Scott doesn’t think the theory holds up, saying front offices and their analytics teams are smart enough to normalize performances in changing offensive environments.

“The way teams value and evaluate performance is relative to levels, so we’re not going to be fooled by offense is way up or way down,” he said. “We’re going to look at players about relative to how the league is playing. So it would have no influence on how players are valued or paid.”

MLB informed teams in February that it planned to slightly deaden the baseballs for the 2021 season following a years-long surge in home runs. In 2019, 3.6 percent of plate appearances ended in a homer, a number that has dropped to 3.1 percent this year.

Asked about the sticky substance debate, Scott said the uncertainty over future enforcement is presenting challenges for scouts and analysts. The league is expected to begin punishing pitchers soon — a drastic, midseason change after generations of looking the other way on all but the most egregious of offenders.

“It’s challenging,” Scott said. “We don’t really know what guys are doing, even inside our own organization versus outside, or if their doing anything at all.”

The first-year GM said it doesn’t matter to him what MLB decides, as long as it’s clear and enforceable.

“We’re really just talking about enforcement,” he said. “It’s always been on the books that you’re not supposed to put stuff on baseball, so it’s really how they communicate with the umpires and what the expectations are. And I think, to be fair to the umpires, there needs to be clarity as well.”

Just eight teams, including Red Sox, short of vaccination mark

Two additional Major League Baseball teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after reaching the 85 percent vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel, raising the total to 22 of the 30 clubs, but no additional teams were announced as being on track to reach the threshold. The commissioner’s office and the players’ association said 85.1 percent of Tier 1 individuals such as players, managers, coaches, trainers and support personnel had been partially or fully vaccinated, down 0.1 percent from the previous week, and 83.7% had been fully vaccinated, up 0.8 percent from the previous week . . . Seattle reliever Kendall Graveman, out since May 23, was activated from the COVID-19 injured list before the Mariners opened a three-game series against Cleveland. The 30-year-old, who has not allowed a run in 16⅔ innings, spent two weeks quarantined in San Diego. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since May 16, and made just one rehab appearance for Triple A Tacoma on June 8 . . . Joc Pederson homered and drove in three runs, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras went deep, and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 8-5, in front of 35,112 — the first full capacity game at Wrigley Field since 2019. On what the Cubs called “Opening Day 2.0,” they fell behind, 5-1, before scoring three times in the fifth. Rizzo tied it at 5-all in the sixth with his drive to right against Daniel Ponce de Leon on the 14th pitch of the at-bat, the longest by a Cub to end in a homer since at least 1988. Pederson gave the Cubs a 7-5 lead in the seventh with a two-run double off the wall in right-center against Génesis Cabrera (1-2); Craig Kimbrel retired all three batters in the ninth for his 16th save in 18 chances. The Cardinals lost for the seventh time in eight games and have fallen from first place to a 32-31 record.