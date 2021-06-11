Red Sox scratch and claw their way to walkoff win

With the Red Sox trailing, 5-4, in the eighth inning, Arroyo sent a fastball from the Blue Jays’ Carl Edwards Jr. through the misty sky and into the Green Monster seats to tie the contest.

For the second night in a row, Arroyo had done it again.

Christian Arroyo stood just outside the batter’s box and admired his work.

In the ninth, leadoff man Kiké Hernández ended up at second after his grounder to short was thrown away by Bo Bichette. Danny Santana came on to run for him and soon was scoring the winning run on Alex Verdugo’s RBI single off the wall, which stamped a 6-5 win in the first game of a four-game set.

Garrett Richards is prone to the long, rocky inning. In his 12 starts prior to Friday’s, Richards threw 20-plus pitches in an inning an astonishing 14 times. Richards threw 30 or more pitches twice in that span.

In Friday’s start against the Blue Jays, Richards added to that total with a 36-pitch first frame. The Blue Jays struck first in that inning when Teoscar Hernandez singled in Bichette, marking the second of three straight singles in the frame. Randal Grichuk’s single loaded the bases, forcing the Red Sox into a mound visit. But Richards wiggled out of more trouble as Rowdy Tellez lined out to Kiké Hernández in center and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. struck out.

The inning represented the true Richards experience (at least for this season): finding himself in trouble, but ultimately getting out of it with a bit of luck and execution.

In the second, the Blue Jays tacked on two more when Bichette and Grichuk each singled in a run, stretching the Jays’ lead to 3-0.

The Sox got on the board in the third on Bobby Dalbec’s solo shot to center off Jays starter Ross Stripling.

Richards worked his way into the sixth inning but after a Marcus Semien single off the Green Monster, manager Alex Cora pulled the plug and summoned Hirokazu Sawamura from the Sox bullpen.

That didn’t stop the damage, however. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was 2 for 2 at the time, roped a two-run homer, widening the Sox’ deficit to four runs.

The Sox rallied with two outs in the sixth, beginning with a Hunter Renfroe RBI single. Christian Vázquez’s single off Stripling put an end to the starter’s day.

Tyler Chatwood took over and plunked Arroyo to load the bases, then walked Marwin Gonzalez. A wild pitch scored another run, making it a 5-4 contest.

