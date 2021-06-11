A rough start, but perfect finish as Isabella Vittorini leads Norton softball to Tri-Valley League title

“She’s been like a rock for us,” Lizotte said. “Teams are going to put the ball in play off of her but she gets big for those big moments and then her bat is something else to talk about.”

Putting the finishing touch on a 15-0 regular season, Vittorini struck out six and allowed just five hits as the fourth-ranked Lancers clinched the Tri-Valley League title with a 15-3 five-inning win over No. 14 Millis in Norton.

With just 13 players on the varsity roster, Norton softball coach Wade Lizotte has asked for a lot from sophomore Isabella Vittorini but she delivered, again, Friday afternoon.

Vittorini was 2 for 3 with a walk and four RBIs for the Lancers (15-1). She smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the second to put Norton up 5-2 and then had a two-run single as part of an 8-run fifth inning.

Although the Mohawks (14-2) got two runs off her in the top of the first, Vittorini was able to recover and regain her composure.

“I just knew that I had to come back from this and not give up on anything else,” Vittorini said. “We let up two runs but we still fought for everything else that we had.”

The Lancers immediately responded in the bottom of the first by earning three straight walks to load the bases before Sienna Pietrasiewicz (4 RBIs) laced a two-run double and Campbell Smith (2 RBIs) hit a sacrifice fly for the lead.

Up 7-3 with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the fifth, Norton went on the offensive. Destiny McGrath crushed a two-run double to the fence in dead center, Vittorini followed that up with her two-run single before Sandy Fairbairn hit a one-run double and Pietrasiewicz hit another two-run double. Smith finished the game off with a smoked liner to shortstop to activate the mercy rule.

“With a team like [Millis] you have to keep hitting and just know that they’re going to punch back eventually and luckily for us we didn’t give them that opportunity,” Lizotte said.

Middleborough 5, Abington 4 — Alex Welch’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning clinched the South Shore League title for second-ranked Middleborough (16-0). Welch was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Andover 6, Haverhill 5 — Paige Gillette knocked in the winning run with her eighth-inning double, giving the Warriors (8-6) a Merrimack Valley Conference victory. Freshman Jackie Giordano (4 for 4) belted a homer, knocked in two runs, and struck out nine in the circle.

Cardinal Spellman 5, Archbishop Williams 4 — The Cardinals (10-5) plated the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning on their way to the quarterfinal victory in the Catholic Central Cup. Sophomore Ava Loud scattered six hits for the win and also smacked a two-run homer and a double.

Lowell 4, Billerica 1 — Junior Giana LaCedra struck out 15 while scattering four hits as the second-ranked Red Raiders (13-1) swept the two-game set from Billerica in the Merrimack Valley Conference. LaCedra and Mia Ly had two hits apiece and Kaitlyn Doughty knocked in a pair of runs. Lowell closes out the regular season Tuesday against Methuen.

Methuen 10, Central Catholic 9 — Makenna Donovan tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI triple and Avry Nelson drove her in with an RBI single to complete a seven-run comeback for the Rangers (9-5) in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Oliver Ames 6, Stoughton 4 — Maddie Homer (1 for 3, two runs) and Grace Simone (2 for 4, run) powered the Tigers offense to victory in the Hockomock League contest. Katie Melendy (1 for 2, RBI), Katherine Farley (1 for 3, RBI) Emma Varella (one run) and Taylor Lake (two RBIs) also had key contributions at the plate for the Tigers (4-10).

Saugus 12, Swampscott 0 — Leah Ventre fired five hitless innings while striking out eight and not issuing a walk to propel the Sachems (9-3) to the Northeastern Conference victory. Fallon Millerick went 3 for 4 and Ryann Moloney had a hit and 2 RBIs.

St. Mary’s 10, Bishop Stang 3 — Lily Newhall struck out 12 and blasted a home run and triple to lead the sixth-ranked Spartans (16-2) to the quarterfinal victory in the Catholic Central Cup. Alyssa Grossi also belted a homer.

Whitman-Hanson 5, Quincy 2 — Senior Abby Cleary dominated in the circle, allowing four hits, no walks and striking out three for the host Panthers (7-7) in the Patriot League win. Annie Cook, Reese Codero and Haley Leeber each went 2 for 4.

Baseball

Abington 1, Cohasset 0 — The Green Wave (8-2) advanced to the South Shore League semifinals on a two-hit shutout from freshman Stephen Madden. Sophomore Spencer Merrick drove in the only run for the hosts.

Austin Prep 11, Archbishop Williams 1 — The second-ranked Cougars (16-1) erupted for eight runs in the first two innings and cruised to the Catholic Central Cup quarterfinal win in Reading. Junior Ernie Little had a two-run double in the second and freshman catcher Aidan Driscoll added a pair of RBIs for Austin Prep, which will face Bishop Feehan in the semifinals Sunday.

Bishop Feehan 8, Bishop Fenwick 3 — Senior Kevin Barrera (4 for 4) plated three runs, and junior Andrew Cook tossed 6⅓ innings of three-hit baseball as the No. 18 Shamrocks (11-3) advanced to the semifinals of the Catholic Central League Cup.

Bishop Stang 11, Saint Joseph Prep 3 — Sophomore Aidan Cardoza picked up the win in his first varsity start as the Spartans (11-4) advanced to the semifinals of the Catholic Central League tournament.

Bourne 8, Wareham 3 — Jack Ferriera led the Canalmen (2-5) with two hits and two RBIs and Ian Lumsden earned his first varsity win in the South Coast Conference contest.

Bridgewater-Raynham 9, New Bedford 2 — The No. 10 Trojans (11-1) earned the Southeast Conference semifinal victory behind a complete game from sophomore Luke Barry, who gave up five hits while striking out seven. Luke Payton’s bases-clearing double broke the game open in the sixth inning; Payton and Colin Ronayne had three hits apiece.

Dighton-Rehoboth 8, Seekonk 2 — Senior Xavier Botelho (3 hits) and Jayden LaFleur (2 hits, 2 RBIs) led the Falcons (8-2) to the South Coast Conference win.

Foxborough 7, Canton 6 — Cam Prescott (3 hits allowed, 3 earned runs, RBI, stolen base) tossed five innings and scored the walkoff run in the Hockomock win for the Warriors (5-9).

Hanover 13, Silver Lake 3 — Senior captains Ian Kirby (3 hits, 2 RBIs) and Carson Butler (2 hits, 3 RBIs) paced the offense and junior Zach Lee picked up his first varsity win in the Patriot League matchup.

Peabody 10, Marblehead 0 — The Tanners (7-6) tallied 12 hits in their Northeastern Conference clash, which was more than enough run support for pitcher Michael Geissler.

St. Mary’s 8, Arlington Catholic 0 — Lucas Fritz launched a two-run homer and Tommy Falasca struck out seven for the No. 17 Spartans (14-5) in the Catholic Central Cup semifinals.

Taunton 4, Milford 1 — Matt Ferrara pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run, and Ryan MacDougall tallied two hits in the Hockomock regular-season finale for the Tigers (10-4).

Waltham 6, Newton South 3 — Drew Anderson scattered five hits and struck out eight for the Hawks (8-8) in the Dual County quarterfinal win over South.

Weymouth 2, Newton North 1 — Dylan Umano’s eighth-inning hit scored Brendan Morris in the Bay State Conference walkoff win for the Wildcats (4-11).

Whitman-Hanson 6, Duxbury 2 — Tommy Marshall struck out 12 and went 3 for 4 to help the Panthers (10-2) advance to the Patriot Cup final. Cole LeVangie (2 RBI triple) and Aidan Barry (RBI double) each had an extra-base hit in the fifth inning. Whitman-Hanson will play Plymouth South in Monday’s final.

Boys’ lacrosse

Billerica 16, Dracut 5 — The visiting Indians (9-4) were led by the imposing trio of Johnny Caserta (3 goals, 3 assists), Dom Terrazzano (4 goals, 2 assists), and Myles Jean (3 goals, 2 assists) to earn the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Masconomet 12, Swampscott 3 — Junior Andrew Aylwin led Masco (6-5) with five goals in the Northeastern Conference victory. Seniors Jake Mair and Will Neuenhaus each scored a pair of goals.

Oliver Ames 9, Stoughton 2 — Senior Remi Creighton netted two goals and two assists, junior Wyatt Fritchman had two goals and added an assist, and sophomore Ben Reardon rifled in three goals for the Tigers (3-10) in the Hockomock win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Archbishop Williams 8, Cardinal Spellman 7 — Senior Melanie McClay recorded four goals and four assists, and freshman Clare O’Keefe added three goals as the Bishops (7-3) advanced to the Catholic Central Cup semifinals.

Chelmsford 12, Andover 6 — With Leah Green supplying four goals and Kate Krueger and Julia Pitts contributing three goals and one assist each, the Lions capped a 13-0 regular season with the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

North Andover 8, Central Catholic 6 — Senior Michaela Downer led the Scarlet Knights (9-3) with three goals in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Classmates Solana Fahey and Lexi Swartz scored a pair of goals each. Junior goalie Priscilla Murray earned the win with six saves.

Waltham 7, Westford 6 — Sophomore Ainslie LaForest and Julia Guse scored three goals each and senior Jess McPherson netted the winner for the Hawks (1-7) in their Dual County League regular-season finale.

Boys’ tennis

Andover 5, Chelmsford 0 — The second doubles pairing of Nate Gellman and Abhay Yajurvedi swept their Merrimack Valley Conference match 6-0, 6-2 to help the Golden Warriors (11-0) remain undefeated.

Brookline 4, Newton North 1 — Junior Jayanth Devaiah fell behind 2-5 in the second set of his first singles match, but roared back to win 6-2, 7-5, spearheading a Bay State Conference semifinals win for the Warriors (14-0).

Girls’ tennis

Andover 5, Chelmsford 0 — The Warriors (11-0) stayed perfect in the Merrimack Valley Conference behind strong singles performances from Isabel Zhou (6-1, 6-0), Jennie Wang (6-0, 6-1) and Rachel Chen (6-0, 6-0). The duo of Eva McKone/Carol Yu (6-1, 6-1) prevailed at first doubles and Sonika Chaudhary/Elysia Yu (6-1, 6-4) won at second doubles.

Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Stang 1 — Sophomore Sophia Comey and senior Emily Wright won at first and third singles, respectively, and the Shamrocks (11-1) swept doubles for the Catholic Central semifinal win. Freshman Sarah Pothier won at second singles for the Spartans (10-2); she has lost just one of 27 sets this spring.

Duxbury 4, Scituate 1 — Senior captains Sophia Caslin and Elise Hogan won at first and second singles, respectively, and freshman Caroline Sutliffe took third as the Dragons (12-0) downed Scituate in the Patriot Cup semifinals. Duxbury will host Hingham in Tuesday’s final.

Fairhaven 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Elizabeth DaCunha (6-0, 6-1) and Sabrina Zheng (6-1, 6-2) remained unbeaten at second and third singles, respectively, to highlight a South Coast Conference victory for the Blue Devils (6-1).

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Rockport 2 — The Generals (8-4) were led in the Cape Ann League win by Sky Jara, who swept her opponent at first singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Hingham 5, Silver Lake 0 — The Harborwomen (10-2) were led by strong play at first doubles from Teel Bowyer/Jenna Tyrrell (6-1, 6-1) in the Patriot Cup semifinal win. Catelyn Arnold/Maggie O’Keefe (6-0, 6-0) also swept at second doubles. Hingham will play at unbeaten Duxbury in Tuesday’s final.

Boys’ volleyball

Lowell Catholic 3, Essex Tech 0 — Isaiah Taylor, Brian Byun, and Luke McFadyen paced the unbeaten Crusaders (7-0) to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.

O’Bryant 3, Somerville 1 — Sophomore outside hitter Jonathan Narsjo tallied 17 kills to lead the Tigers (8-4) to a nonleague road win.

Wrestling

Quincy/North Quincy 42, Marshfield 24 — Sam Traynor, Mike Nellany, Lane Lowry, and Davy Holiday II earned wins for the Q/NQ co-op (7-6) in the Patriot League win. Joe Hutt registered his record-tying 151st career win for the Rams.

Colin Bannen, Ethan Fuller, Craig Larson, Ethan McDowell, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.