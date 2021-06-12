The week in Business

Federal regulators approved the first new medicine for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly two decades on Monday, a controversial drug from Biogen that is intended to slow the progression of the fatal illness in people with early symptoms but whose effectiveness is fiercely debated. Seven months after an advisory panel of medical experts overwhelmingly concluded that the Cambridge-based biotech hadn’t presented enough evidence to recommend approval, the Food and Drug Administration rejected that advice and cleared the medicine, which is expected to be a multi-billion dollar blockbuster. The drug, called aducanumab during development and clinical trials, will be branded as Aduhelm. It will require hourlong intravenous infusions every four weeks and carry a list price of $56,000 a year, according to Biogen. But the approval seemed unlikely to end the debate on the drug, given that some scientists and physicians question whether it works. Biogen must conduct a third late-stage clinical trial to confirm that Aduhelm produces cognitive benefits. While it is proven that the medicine removes a sticky substance called amyloid beta that accumulates in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, Aduhelm’s effects on cognition and memory remain uncertain. Without that corroboration, the FDA said, Biogen will ultimately have to stop marketing the drug. The ruling delighted Alzheimer’s patients, their families, and advocates who have yearned for a drug more effective than the five previously approved. Alzheimer’s afflicts an estimated 5.8 million Americans and is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. The FDA cleared the drug under an “accelerated approval pathway” reserved for medicines that fill a serious unmet need. The FDA typically uses this approach when regulators are uncertain about the clinical benefits of a drug and rely on another yardstick that suggests it would help patients. In this case, that was Aduhelm’s reduction of amyloid plaque. ― JONATHAN SALTZMAN AND FELICE FREYER

GAMING INDUSTRY

For first time, a woman will run a Massachusetts casino

Encore Boston Harbor president Brian Gullbrants is leaving for a high-profile Las Vegas job with the resort’s parent company, which has appointed his deputy, Jenny Holaday, as his successor in Everett. She will become the first woman to run operate a casino in Massachusetts. Wynn Resorts, which owns Encore, told informed employees last week that Gullbrants will become president of its flagship Wynn Las Vegas properties. He departs in August. In a letter to staff, Wynn Resorts chief executive Matt Maddox said Gullbrants “has established strong relationships with regulators and gained the confidence of the local community.” “I have been impressed with the strong team he has built around him — both executives and the dedicated and talented service team — and the results: [Encore Boston Harbor] is now experiencing its best financial performance since opening.” Holaday has been an executive at gambling companies, including Harrah’s, Caesars Entertainment, and Mandalay Resort Group, according to Wynn Resorts. “Her experience in gaming, marketing and strategic planning make her the perfect choice to move Encore forward,” Maddox wrote. in the letter. In an interview, Holaday said her promotion was made especially meaningful by the milestone of becoming the first woman to lead a casino in the state. Her mother also worked in the industry, and Holaday said she was interested in the business from a young age. “I like to say I learned a lot through osmosis by having a very strong female role model,” she said. Holaday has been Encore’s executive vice president for operations since October 2019. The company announced her hiring at the same time that it elevated Gullbrants to the Everett resort’s top job. ― ANDY ROSEN

RETAIL

Massachusetts retailers’ stocks and sales are on the upswing

Massachusetts clothing retailers that got hammered during the pandemic are scrambling back as consumer spending rises, pandemic restrictions ease, and states reopen at full capacity. The shift has been apparent in the stock prices of public companies such as J. Jill, and Destination XL Group Inc., both of which have outperformed the market since the start of the pandemic — despite both encountering serious financial troubles as the crisis took hold. Meanwhile, TJX, whose brands include Marshall’s and T.J. Maxx, saw its stock reach an all-time high last month before falling back in recent weeks. Analysts say investor enthusiasm for retail stocks is a signal that the sector is in a strong position relative to the rest of the economy coming out of the COVID-19 crisis. Marshall Cohen, chief retail industry advisor at the market research firm NPD Group., said some changes in consumer behavior that have helped retailers may linger. Even as people buy new clothes to return to work and school, many shoppers are still deferring spending on experiences such as nights out and vacations. “Even though we are talking about experiences coming back, they’re not coming back at the rate we were at in 2019‚” said Cohen. “Take that out of the equation and that’s a lot of extra money in consumers’ pockets.” In the apparel sector, consumers generally update their wardrobe seasonally, but now kids are outgrowing quarantine clothing worn during the pandemic year and returning to the classroom, while many adults have either gained weight or shed some pounds, Cohen said. Even a modest return to pre-pandemic activities merits a wardrobe refresh for many. ― SAMANTHA SUBIN

MARIJUANA INDUSTRY

Taunton company offering state’s first delivery service for pot products

The first-ever legal home delivery of recreational marijuana in Massachusetts is in the books, a tentative step out of the shadows for a market that has long thrived underground. Taunton-based Freshly Baked, co-owned by veterans Phil Smith and Jenny Roseman, made the historic delivery Monday afternoon. It was the first in a series of test runs before accepting orders from the public this week. “It felt really good to be the first ones,” Smith said. “We worked very hard and long to get here, going back to when we were making gummies in our kitchen and dreaming about this day.” The company’s delivery service will operate just two vans at first, one serving a roughly 15-mile radius around Taunton and another that will make daily pilgrimages to the lucrative Boston-area market. (Recreational deliveries can be made to any municipality that hasn’t banned retail pot shops.) To accept orders, the company is working with Lantern, an online cannabis delivery platform that was recently spun off from Drizly upon the latter’s acquisition by Uber. ― DAN ADAMS

HEALTH TECH

Boston’s Iora Health acquired by One Medical in $2.1 billion deal

In a deal combining two primary-care technology companies, Boston-based Iora Health is being acquired by San Francisco firm One Medical in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2.1 billion. The acquisition will allow One Medical to expand its offerings deeper into the Medicare market, where Iora works with more than 38,000 patients age 65 and older through a full-risk model, meaning its members pay a fixed rate for care each month. The merger is intended to expand One Medical’s reach, giving it access to more patients across different geographies at “every stage of life,” according to Amir Dan Rubin, chief executive of the company. The idea is that the two companies could potentially offer services to different patient populations, eventually using One Medical to directly source Iora Health patients when they are eligible for Medicare. The deal will expand the combined company’s health center footprint into 28 markets and give it a member base of more than 630,000. Iora has nearly 50 primary-care centers across nine states, including one in Hyannis, and has about 600 employees. One Medical, which became a public company last year, operates more than 100 centers, including four in Boston, and has nearly 2,000 employees. ― ANISSA GARDIZY

