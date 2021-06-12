Trans Resistance activists stage second annual alternative to Boston Pride

Athena Vaughn, founding director of Trans Resistance MA, and Chastity Bowick, executive director of the Transgender Emergency Fund, plan to address the marchers at Franklin Park, according to a statement from the Trans Resistance organizers.

The event began Saturday morning in Roxbury’s Nubian Square, where hundreds of marchers gathered before heading to Franklin Park in Dorchester for a showcase featuring poets, musicians, DJs, and drag performers.

For a second year in a row, organizers from Trans Resistance MA are hosting a vigil and march Saturdayfor Black Trans Lives, an event initiated in 2020 amid criticism that Boston Pride, the organization that hosts the city’s longstanding Boston Pride celebration, is “trans-exclusionary” and lacks diverse leadership.

Advertisement

The event is unfolding as Trans Resistance MA sees its influence expand, and Boston Pride grapples with a boycott fueled by accusations that the organization is not inclusive.

This week, four groups, including Trans Resistance, staged a successful political power play by persuading every major candidate in the Boston mayoral race to abandon Boston Pride’s scheduled political forum and instead attend theirs. Also this week, Linda DeMarco, the president of Boston Pride, said she plans to step down to make room for new leadership in response to activists who have boycotted the group.

Boston Pride’s reorganization will likely jeopardize the 50th anniversary celebration of Boston Pride, which has already been twice postponed due to the coronavirus and was loosely rescheduled for the fall. Boston Pride, a joyful celebration of LGBTQ identities, has become the largest single-day parade in New England and provides a huge economic boost to Boston.

Trans Resistance MA plans to conclude Saturday’s event with a vigil at 3:45 p.m. honoring transgender people who have died this year. In particular, organizers said they plan to remember Jahaira DeAlto Balenciaga, a transgender woman and activist who was murdered in Boston last month, as well as 26 other transgender people who were killed in 2021. The sponsors said a collaborative art piece will be made in their honor.

Advertisement

DeAlto Balenciaga was fatally stabbed May 2 during an attack inside her Dorchester home that also claimed the life of 27-year-old Fatima Yasin, authorities have said. Yasin, her husband, Marcus Chavis, 34, and their two children, had been living with DeAlto Balenciaga. DeAlto Balenciaga’ dog was killed in the attack. Following the killings, police arrested Chavis, who told officers he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia, and charged him with two counts of murder and one count of animal cruelty. He has pleaded not guilty.

Proceeds from the event will support the Black Trans Lives Matter Campaign, a joint effort by Trans Resistance MA and the Transgender Emergency Fund, the news release said. The groups want to raise $250,000 Of that sum, $200,000 would go toward buying property to house homeless transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people in Massachusetts, and the rest to pay for expenses from Saturday’s event.









Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi. Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com.