Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Middlesex County : In Sherborn a red-headed woodpecker and a worm-eating warbler were tallied, and in Waltham a lingering ruddy duck was found at Hardy Pond, and elsewhere in Waltham an alder flycatcher was identified. Another alder flycatcher was also found at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord, and in Lincoln a sora was heard calling.

The Boston area : Two great cormorants were noted in Boston Harbor, a swainson’s thrush was observed in the Boston Public Garden, and an alder flycatcher was found at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Essex County : Reports from Plum Island included a yellow-crowned night-heron, a stilt sandpiper, a black guillemot, and an olive-sided flycatcher. A late harlequin duck was observed at Rockport, and at Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary an acadian flycatcher was spotted.

Norfolk County : Ten piping plovers were counted at Wollaston Beach, a winter wren was singing at Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary in Sharon, a little blue heron was found near the Cohasset Golf Club in Cohasset, and a black vulture was seen soaring over Wrentham.

Plymouth County and the South Coast : The South Shore hosted an orchard oriole and a black vulture in Plympton, a blackpoll warbler at Manomet, six red crossbills in Myles Standish State Forest, and a Mississippi kite at Plymouth Municipal Airport. On the south coast, a king eider was noted at the Munn Preservein Mattapoisett, and on Egypt Lane in Fairhaven a yellow-crowned night-heron and another Mississippi kite was observed. A third sighting of possibly the same Mississippi kite was made over Route 495 near Bunk Pond in Taunton.

Western Massachusetts : Hampden County highlights featured a great egret, two dickcissels, and a blue grosbeak in Southwick, an acadian flycatcher in Granville, and five upland sandpipers in the Westover Grasslands in Chicopee. In Hampshire County a Brewster’s Warbler continues to be seen in the Sweet Alice Conservation Area in Amherst, two blue grosbeaks in the Honey Pot in Hadley, two acadian flycatchers at gate eight at Quabbin Reservoir, and an olive-sided flycatcherin Granby. In Berkshire County a hooded warbler continues to be reported from New Marlborough.

Cape Cod : An elusive swallow-tailed kite continues to frustrate birders on the Cape as it has variously been noted in Sandwich, Dennis, Falmouth, and Mashpee. A calling chuck-will’s-widow continues to be reliably heard on Elain Avenue in East Falmouth. Elsewhere on the Cape two little gulls continue to frequent the Race Point area of Provincetown, and a yellow-throated warbler was found in Pocasset.

The Islands : On Martha’s Vineyard, there were reports of a yellow-crowned night-heron, a bald eagle, a barred owl, and two purple martins, and at Nantucket four common ravens were reported. A report from Penikese Island featured an out of season eurasian wigeonalong with seven gadwalls and four glossy ibises.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.