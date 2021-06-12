Boston police find three firearms in residence after tip from 12-year-old

Boston police recovered three firearms from a Roxbury residence Friday after receiving a call from a 12-year-old child reporting a gun found under a couch cushion, according to a statement from the department.
When police arrived at the residence around 2:29 a.m. Friday, the 12-year-old led the officers to the weapon. Officers then saw an another firearm “protruding from the drawer of a nightstand in another room,” according to the statement.
Police arrested a 34-year-old Roxbury man for unlawful possession and improper storage of a firearm.
After notifying the Department of Children and Family of the situation and obtaining a search warrant, officers returned Friday evening to the residence, where they found an additional firearm in a closet, along with ammunition, plastic bags filled with prescription drugs, and a digital scale.
Additional charges are expected to be brought against the suspect, the statement said.