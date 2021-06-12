Falmouth police investigate attempted abduction of 16-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about an attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl that reportedly occurred in downtown Falmouth late Friday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The incident was reported near Shore Street and Clinton Avenue around 10:36 p.m., when the girl said she was walking home from work and a black sports utility vehicle started following her.
After declining a ride home from the operator of the SUV, the girl was allegedly pulled towards the vehicle by the operator but was able to break free.
Police are looking for the driver, who was described as an overweight white male, 40 to 50 years old, wearing a black shirt, dark pants, with balding or short hair.
