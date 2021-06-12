Girl in critical condition after nearly drowning in pool at Methuen home

A nine-year-old girl was in critical condition after she nearly drowned in a swimming pool at a Methuen home late Saturday afternoon, according to a statement by Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

Methuen police and fire personnel responded to a reported drowning at 26 Myrtle St. at 5:31 p.m., the district attorney’s office said. When they reached the scene, responders found an adult rendering aid to the girl, the office said.

The girl was transported to Holy Family Hospital and was then taken by helicopter to Tufts Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition, according to the district attorney’s office.