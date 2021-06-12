Man, 19, shot in the neck in Woburn

Police in Woburn are investigating after a man suffering a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital Saturday afternoon, police said in a statement.

The victim, a 19-year-old Woburn man, was shot in the neck and was dropped off at the hospital by a person known to him about 3:15 p.m., police said. Police said the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Hospital staff reported the incident to police, who later determined the man was shot at a residence on Mt. Pleasant Street, in Woburn, police said.