Man, 19, shot in the neck in Woburn

Police in Woburn are investigating after a man suffering a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital Saturday afternoon, police said in a statement.
The victim, a 19-year-old Woburn man, was shot in the neck and was dropped off at the hospital by a person known to him about 3:15 p.m., police said. Police said the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
Hospital staff reported the incident to police, who later determined the man was shot at a residence on Mt. Pleasant Street, in Woburn, police said.
Police said it appears the shooting was “accidental or unintentional.” There were no arrests or charges filed as of 9:20 p.m. Saturday when police released the statement.
Police said a gun was recovered and authorities are interviewing “all parties involved.”
A section of Mt. Pleasant Street was closed off with police tape for several hours Saturday. Woburn Police and State Police personnel could be seen walking into and out of the home at 36-38 Mt. Pleasant St.
Police said there is no danger to the public.
