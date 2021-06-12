Rates of COVID-19 infection, death continue to decline in Massachusetts

Metrics tracking the severity of COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts continued to drop Saturday to some of the lowest levels seen since the start of the pandemic.
The state’s Department of Public Health reported just two confirmed deaths from the virus, along with 113 new infections and a seven-day average rate of positive tests dropping to 0.44 percent (0.60 percent with college testing factored out).
The DPH said 2,792 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus with 136 people hospitalized, far below peaks reported during the state’s two surges.
The low rates of infection came with reports of a steady increase in vaccinations, with 3,950,583 people — 56 percent of the state’s residents — considered to be fully vaccinated, according to Saturday’s data.
The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 20,631 to 8,256,062, state officials reported.
That total includes 4,305,479 first shots and 3,687,247 second shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines as well as a total of 263,336 people who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.
The number of new vaccinations was fewer than on Friday, when 28,744 were reported.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.