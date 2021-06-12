Rates of COVID-19 infection, death continue to decline in Massachusetts

Metrics tracking the severity of COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts continued to drop Saturday to some of the lowest levels seen since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported just two confirmed deaths from the virus, along with 113 new infections and a seven-day average rate of positive tests dropping to 0.44 percent (0.60 percent with college testing factored out).

The DPH said 2,792 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus with 136 people hospitalized, far below peaks reported during the state’s two surges.