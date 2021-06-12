Steamship Authority reservation systems back online following ransomware attack

Passengers can book trips through Oct. 18., with fall reservations becoming available on June 28.

Reservations can be made on steamshipauthority.com , over the phone at 508-477-8600, or in person at a Steamship Authority terminal, the statement said.

Passengers can once again make online reservations for the Steamship Authority after a ransomware attack disrupted the ferry service’s website earlier this month, the authority said in a statement Saturday.

All restrictions on when reservations can be made have been lifted. The authority said reservations made before the June 2 ransomware attack do not have to be rebooked.

The authority’s Reservation Office has extended its hours to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend to “better assist customers,” the statement said, and reservation confirmation e-mails “may be intermittent.”

Advertisement

Wait-list requests for travel do not have to be resent, according to the statement.

Passengers can also now use credit cards at the authority’s terminals and parking lots.

“Thank you to our customers for their patience as we have worked to restore access to our reservations systems, and a special thank you to our employees for all of their hard work,” the authority said in the statement.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.