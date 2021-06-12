Stray dog attacks Transit Police officer at Shawmut Station

A Transit Police officer was attacked by a stray dog at the MBTA’s Shawmut Station in Dorchester on Wednesday morning, Transit Police said in a statement.

The officer responded to a report of a stray dog loose within the Red Line station around 5:45 a.m., the statement said. After approaching the dog to see if it had any tags or identifying information on it, the animal lunged and bit the officer’s hand.

Transit Police said the dog, a possible German Shepherd mix, bit the officer two more times during the incident.