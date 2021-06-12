Stray dog attacks Transit Police officer at Shawmut Station

A Transit Police officer was attacked by a stray dog at the MBTA’s Shawmut Station in Dorchester on Wednesday morning, Transit Police said in a statement.
The officer responded to a report of a stray dog loose within the Red Line station around 5:45 a.m., the statement said. After approaching the dog to see if it had any tags or identifying information on it, the animal lunged and bit the officer’s hand.
Transit Police said the dog, a possible German Shepherd mix, bit the officer two more times during the incident.
“The officer determined lethal force was too risky based on other passengers in possible line of fire,” Transit Police said. “Ultimately, the officer fought the dog off and had to close the station and temporarily evacuate passengers.”
Advertisement
A Transit Police Master K9 trainer who responded to the scene captured the dog, the statement said. It was taken into custody by Boston Animal Control and placed in quarantine.
The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.