Photos: From bulldogs to greyhounds, pooches compete in the Annual Westminster Dog Show

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show welcomed dogs of various breeds to the Lyndhurst, a Gothic revival mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y., from Saturday to Sunday.

Some came dressed up in hats and bows, as the contestants participated in judging on Saturday; The Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Groups were competing.

After the Westminster Dog Show was pushed back to June from February, the event carried on this weekend without spectators or vendors, because of New York state’s COVID-19 regulations, according to the show’s website. The usual venue of Madison Square Garden was also changed to open-air, tented areas in Lyndhurst’s grounds.