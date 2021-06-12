fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: From bulldogs to greyhounds, pooches compete in the Annual Westminster Dog Show

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated June 12, 2021, 1 hour ago
Matty Pugdashian, a pug, rested following their breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y.
Matty Pugdashian, a pug, rested following their breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y.John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show welcomed dogs of various breeds to the Lyndhurst, a Gothic revival mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y., from Saturday to Sunday.

Some came dressed up in hats and bows, as the contestants participated in judging on Saturday; The Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Groups were competing.

After the Westminster Dog Show was pushed back to June from February, the event carried on this weekend without spectators or vendors, because of New York state’s COVID-19 regulations, according to the show’s website. The usual venue of Madison Square Garden was also changed to open-air, tented areas in Lyndhurst’s grounds.

Here are some photos from Saturday at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Splash, front, and Parker, center, both lhasa apsos, with their owners during the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.
Splash, front, and Parker, center, both lhasa apsos, with their owners during the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.GABRIELA BHASKAR/NYT
Dogs sit in their kennels at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.
Dogs sit in their kennels at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.GABRIELA BHASKAR/NYT
Puliks and their handlers awaited judging.
Puliks and their handlers awaited judging.GABRIELA BHASKAR/NYT
A group of young people participated in the Junior Showmanship category during the dog show.
A group of young people participated in the Junior Showmanship category during the dog show.GABRIELA BHASKAR/NYT
Teri Terlin groomed Simba, an Afghan hound, during the dog show.
Teri Terlin groomed Simba, an Afghan hound, during the dog show.GABRIELA BHASKAR/NYT
English bulldogs and their handlers lined up.
English bulldogs and their handlers lined up.GABRIELA BHASKAR/NYT
A long-exposure photograph shows Wow Factor, a Chinese crestland, and their handler running during the dog show.
A long-exposure photograph shows Wow Factor, a Chinese crestland, and their handler running during the dog show.GABRIELA BHASKAR/NYT
Mathew, a French bulldog, posed after winning the top prize in his breed group.
Mathew, a French bulldog, posed after winning the top prize in his breed group.John Minchillo/Associated Press
Bunny, a greyhound, with their owner.
Bunny, a greyhound, with their owner.GABRIELA BHASKAR/NYT
A Biewer terrier dog participates in breed judging.
A Biewer terrier dog participates in breed judging.John Minchillo/Associated Press
The Australian shepherd group was judged.
The Australian shepherd group was judged.John Minchillo/Associated Press
A chihuahua got a kiss from their handler during breed judging.
A chihuahua got a kiss from their handler during breed judging.John Minchillo/Associated Press
Bearded Collies lined up in the judging area.
Bearded Collies lined up in the judging area.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
A Chinese Crested dog waited in the judging area.
A Chinese Crested dog waited in the judging area.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Janita Plunge and her Bichon Frise waited in the judging area.
Janita Plunge and her Bichon Frise waited in the judging area.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
A Bichon Frise sat in the benching area.
A Bichon Frise sat in the benching area.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Pugs lined up in the judging area.
Pugs lined up in the judging area.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
A Brussels Griffon was groomed in the benching area.
A Brussels Griffon was groomed in the benching area.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The Globe’s wire services was used in this report.

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.