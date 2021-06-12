fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 20,631 new vaccinations Saturday

By Lucas Phillips Globe Correspondent,Updated June 12, 2021, 11 minutes ago
Skyler Yun, of Cambridge looks over as Haliima Nakibuuka, RN (L) applies a bandaid to the arm where she got her shot of the Moderna vaccine at Twelfth Baptist Church in April.
Skyler Yun, of Cambridge looks over as Haliima Nakibuuka, RN (L) applies a bandaid to the arm where she got her shot of the Moderna vaccine at Twelfth Baptist Church in April.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 20,631 to 8,256,062, state officials reported Saturday.

The number of new vaccinations was fewer than on Friday, when 28,744 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 87.6 percent of the 9,424,430 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 4,305,479 first shots and 3,687,247 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 263,336 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,950,583.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 17,000 deaths in the state.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.

