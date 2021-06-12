Taxes: Who pays how much, and who gets paid

The Senate has proposed changes that would make Massachusetts’ program uncompetitive with other states. If those changes are approved, thousands of local workers would lose their jobs as soon as January.

Re “Lights, camera, tax credits” (Editorial, June 1): Earlier this year, we voted, along with our colleagues, to make the state’s film production incentive permanent, so that Massachusetts can continue to benefit from the incredible growth in streaming film and TV production. Major studios are poised to increase their production spending by billions of dollars, and Massachusetts can benefit if we have the tools in place to gain our share.

Advertisement

The success of the film and television production tax incentive can be measured by the thousands of residents who have good-paying jobs on film and TV sets, and the thousands of local businesses that benefit when major movies, episodic TV shows, and streaming productions spend millions of dollars here in Massachusetts.

It can be measured by the graduates of our local colleges who can stay in Massachusetts to build a career, and by the drivers, set builders, and actors who support their families with the benefits of a union job in the film industry. Those jobs are worth every penny that we invest, and we cannot afford to lose them.

State Representative Tackey Chan

State Representative Bradley Jones

Tackey Chan is a Democrat representing the Second Norfolk District. Bradley Jones is a Republican representing the 20th Middlesex District.





It’s easy to see how people might think the state’s film industry tax credit is a good thing (“The Massachusetts film tax credit is a credit to the state’s economy,” Opinion, June 4). After all, it’s fun to go to the movies and see scenes shot in Massachusetts, and certainly one can imagine how shooting those scenes creates jobs. No doubt, movie industry lobbyists have done an excellent job of selling that narrative — the credit has been on the books for over 10 years. But that’s not how tax policy should be made.

Advertisement

Tax credits to boost economic output need to be carefully calculated; the effect needs to be measured; so does the cost, and the so-called “boost” should be widely felt. Unfortunately, several independent reviews have cast a doleful eye on the value of the film industry credit to the state’s economy. But the good news is that the Massachusetts State Senate has a solution.

State Senator Michael Rodrigues, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, is fighting to ensure the value of the tax credits redounds to the benefit of Massachusetts businesses and residents, and not to those who reside in Hollywood or anyplace else. Rodrigues is willing to extend the credit for four years, but only if those companies that receive the credit increase their spending in Massachusetts by 50 percent. He also wants to end the transferability of the credit to out-of-state entities. That would go a long way toward guaranteeing the impact of the credit is realized where it should be realized: in Massachusetts.

Charles H. Yelen

Newtonville

The writer was chief of staff to the secretary of economic affairs in the administration of Governor William Weld and also served as deputy executive director of Massport.





The Film Incentive Tax Credit is an economic boom, providing thousands of jobs, millions in spending, and spurring new businesses.

Advertisement

Since the FITC went into effect, in 2007, a total of 270-plus productions spent $2.8 billion. The first season of Stephen King’s “Castle Rock” created 1,026 full-time equivalent jobs and generated $4.73 of economic activity for every $1 of tax credit. There were 28 productions in 2019 and 17 in 2020, generating $2 billion in economic activity because that spending continues to circulate in our state.

The marketing value of viewers seeing our beaches and attractions in TV shows and movies is in the tens of millions of dollars. “Hocus Pocus,” filmed in Salem and other communities, still brings tourists spending money 29 years later.

The Senate budget proposal would kill the film industry. Production companies need consistency and stability or they will go.

The Senate budget proposal eliminates the credit’s transferability. Twelve other states offer it. Massachusetts has other tax credits that offer transferability, including the Brownfields Credit, Certified Housing Development Tax Credit, Community Investment Tax Credit, and the Low Income Housing Tax Credit. This is how the state does business and competes.

We need to keep the FITC. It has proved its worth many times over.

Giovanni Alabiso

Peabody

The writer is an actor and member of SAG-AFTRA as well as a retired certified public accountant.