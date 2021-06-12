Taxing millionaires

Proponents argue that the amendment would fund increased education and transportation spending . But when similar language was brought before the Supreme Judicial Court in 2018, lawyers for both sides agreed that funds currently allocated to those areas could be diverted as long as any new revenue generated by the 4 percent surtax on high earners was dedicated to education and transportation.

Connecticut is still recovering from more than a decade of “soak the rich” policies. Between 2008 and 2020, it ranked 49th among the states in job creation. On the revenue side, so many high-income residents left or moved their assets that taxes paid by the 100 top taxpayers actually fell by 45 percent between 2015 and 2016 alone.

Jeff Jacoby is right. Massachusetts is awash in revenue, and adopting a tax on higher earners — known as the “millionaires tax” — would cause residents to leave ( “A ‘millionaires tax’ is still a terrible idea,” June 9).

Efforts to address the issue of tax fairness are far better suited for the federal government. After all, it’s a lot easier to move — or move assets — to another state than another country. Getting the 300,000 residents who had jobs before the pandemic back to work should be the Commonwealth’s top priority. Rather than helping solve that problem, adopting the so-called millionaires tax would actually invite employers to leave.

Mary Z. Connaughton

Chief operating officer, Pioneer Institute

Boston





Jeff Jacoby’s article about soaking the rich is conservative drivel and historically misleading. Income taxes became widespread in the 1800s to pay for what the newly enfranchised wanted — schools, public health, public safety, garbage collection, parks, etc. The guiding principle was that those who had more should pay more because they had more to protect, i.e., their wealth.

However the wealthy have made sure that they do not pay their fair share.

A recent report showed that, legally, the richest people in the country, such as Jeff Bezos, pay little or no income taxes. Warren Buffet said years ago that he paid a lower percentage of income tax than his secretary.

Consider Social Security. All people pay the basic Social Security. However, the maximum taxable amount — now $120,000 — means one earning $119,000 annually pays the same Social Security as the person who earns $10 million. If they paid 5 percent on their entire income they should receive a larger Social Security benefit, even though they need it less than most of the elderly, for whom Social Security is the main source of income. Further, if all paid the 5 percent, the Social Security Trust fund would be in better shape.

We need a fairer tax system. Millionaires should pay more. In reality, the rich are soaking everyone else.

As Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”

Samuel A. Oppenheim

Franklin

The writer is a professor emeritus of history, California State University, Stanislaus.





I agree with Jeff Jacoby that we should not be focusing our attention on a small group of high earners. But I suggest a different approach, an amendment to our income tax law that would increase the state’s revenue with less disruption or controversy.

Let’s amend the state constitution to allow a graduated income tax. Let’s lower the tax rate on lower-income folks to 4 percent or even 3 percent. Leave a large share of the middle folks where they are now, at 5 percent, and then let’s tax the higher-income earnings at some higher brackets, say 6 percent, and maybe even have a top bracket at 7 percent for the really high-income bracket.

A graduated approach would spread the higher burden on a larger share of our population, reducing the burden on those who could really use a break.

Eli Bortman

Peabody