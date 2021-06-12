Chesson Hadley up 4 shots late in rain-delayed third round of PGA Tour stop

Hadley, in the final group, had just driven into the fairway. English and Lee were preparing to putt. Johnson had yet to hit.

Hadley, English, Johnson and Tain Lee were all on the 18th hole when the horn sounded in Ridgeland, S.C., to stop play because of lightning. Rain followed about 10 minutes later, and officials waited more than two hours for things to clear before telling the players they had to return to finish at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Chesson Hadley moved a step closer to his first PGA Tour victory in seven years, opening a four-stroke lead over Harris English and six over Dustin Johnson in the rain-delayed Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

Hadley stands 19 holes away from closing out a surprising week with his second career tour victory after entering this tournament off five consecutive missed cuts. He surged late, with four birdies on a five-hole stretch of the back nine to reach 14 under.

English was 10 under. Johnson, who was tied for the lead early in the round, dropped into a third-place tie with South Africa’s Garrick Higgo at 8 under. Higgo finished with a 68.

Hadley was holding a halfway lead for the first time in his PGA Tour career. And paired with world No. 1 Johnson, Hadley seemed poised to fall — especially after his opening drive went left of the fairway and led to bogey. One hole later, Johnson’s birdie had them tied for the top.

But it was Johnson who faltered, looking more like the error-prone ballstriker who missed cuts at the Masters and the PGA Championships the past two months than the one who confidently took control in his home state the two opening rounds.

Hadley, the PGA Tour’s rookie of the year in 2014, whose only victory came that same season, moved back on top with three straight birdies on the 12th, 13th, and 14th holes. The last was a perfectly struck putt from 32 feet away to separate from the field.

Hadley had missed 10 cuts in his last 12 tournaments and acknowledged he wasn’t sure what to expect at Congaree, filling in for the RBC Canadian Open which was called off due to COVID-19 for a second straight season.

So Hadley went out and shot 11-under 131 his first two rounds — his best start to a PGA Tour event since 2016 and his first-ever 36-hole lead on tour.

He found that form again when he needed it most on the back nine to regain the lead after surprise challenger Lee had birdies on four of the first five holes to move in front at 11-under. Hadley held firm after his opening bogey before his birdie run left him on top once more.

Lee is a 31-year-old from Columbia, Md., who had to qualify last Sunday to make the field for only his third start on the PGA Tour. He was four shots behind Hadley and in the next-to-last group when his early surge took him to the front.

But Lee, whose biggest accomplishment may be the NCAA Division III individual title he won in 2013 for Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, could not maintain his poise during one of the biggest rounds of his career with three bogeys and a double bogey over a five-hole stretch of the back nine.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, 11th in the world, and Bo Van Pelt were tied for fifth at 7 under. Hatton shot a 68 while Van Pelt had the day’s lowest score at 66.

Champions — Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke lead over Fred Couples into the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wisc. Jimenez, also the first-round leader after a 65, had a 10-under 134 at University Ridge. The 57-year-old Spaniard has 10 victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning 21 times on the European Tour. The 61-year-old Couples followed an opening 68 with a 67. He won the 2017 tournament for the last of his 13 senior titles. Hometown favorite Jerry Kelly, the winner in 2019 when the event was last played, was two strokes back with Jim Furyk and Retief Goosen. Kelly shot a 69, and had been bogey-free for the event before closing with a double to lose a share of the lead. Tournament host and US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker was 2 under. Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, making his fifth tour start of the year on a sponsor exemption, was last among the 80 finishers after rounds of 80 and 78.

European — Two women and two men share a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden. Alice Hewson (69) had six birdies and three bogeys to join Jason Scrivener (66), Rhys Enoch (66), and Caroline Hedwall (73) on 12-under 204 after three rounds. Enoch of Wales and Scrivener of Australia carded 6-under rounds early in the day before it turned windy. Swedish player Hedwall had a one-stroke lead after two rounds but started with back-to-back bogeys. She was 1 under for the day after 13 holes, but made a double bogey on the 17th. The event, hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, started with 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one trophy and one prize money pool.