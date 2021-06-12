Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapses on field during Euro match; game vs. Finland called off

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a medical emergency at the end of the second half of a European Championship match against Finland on Saturday.
The star collapsed on the field in the 43rd minute. Medical personnel immediately attended to him, and he was given chest compressions near the sideline while teammates shielded him from view.
Medics treated Eriksen on the pitch for 15 minutes before he was stretchered off.
UEFA quickly announced that the match would be suspended.
This story will be updated.
Aminn Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.