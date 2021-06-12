fb-pixel Skip to main content
BLUE JAYS AT RED SOX | 4:10 P.M. (NESN)

Game 65: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Amin Touri Globe Correspondent,Updated June 12, 2021, 19 minutes ago
Nick Pivetta has been the Sox' best starter this season and will take the ball on Saturday afternoon.
Nick Pivetta has been the Sox' best starter this season and will take the ball on Saturday afternoon.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

After walking off the Blue Jays on Friday night, the Red Sox return to Fenway Saturday afternoon for the second of a four-game set with Toronto. Nick Pivetta will take the ball for Boston in a matinee appearance, entering Saturday with a 3.78 ERA in 12 outings this season. Pivetta is 0-1 with a 5.94 ERA in three prior starts against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will throw Steven Matz in return, the southpaw coming off a tough evening in Houston in his last appearance — the Astros touched Matz for four runs on eight hits and four walks in just 4 1/3 innings on June 6.

The Red Sox are just a game back of the Tampa Bay Rays, who host the Baltimore Orioles Saturday afternoon.

Lineups

BLUE JAYS (31-30): TBA

Pitching: LHP Steven Matz (6-3, 4.50 ERA)

RED SOX (39-25): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-1, 3.78 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Pivetta: Bichette 2-3, Biggio 1-3, Davis 0-2, Grichuk 1-3, Guerrero Jr. 2-3, Gurriel Jr. 0-3, Hernández 1-4, Panik 1-2, Semien 1-2

Red Sox vs. Matz: Bogaerts 1-5, Dalbec 1-3, Devers 1-3, Gonzalez 1-2, Hernández 5-18, Martinez 2-6, Renfroe 2-4, Santana 0-3, Verdugo 3-6, Vázquez 4-5

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have won 10 Pivetta’s 12 starts, and the righthander didn’t take his first loss until his 11th start on June 2 at Houston.

Notes: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .419 (13-for-31) with three homers and eight RBIs through his first nine games in June ... The Red Sox have won seven of their past nine and are 3-2 on their eight-game homestand. Meanwhile, Toronto has dropped four of its past five games ... The Blue Jays rank second in the majors in both batting average (.259) and on-base plus slugging percentage (.759) ... Matz has allowed four or more runs in three of his past four starts.

Aminn Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

