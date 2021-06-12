Game 65: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Blue Jays will throw Steven Matz in return, the southpaw coming off a tough evening in Houston in his last appearance — the Astros touched Matz for four runs on eight hits and four walks in just 4 1/3 innings on June 6.

After walking off the Blue Jays on Friday night , the Red Sox return to Fenway Saturday afternoon for the second of a four-game set with Toronto. Nick Pivetta will take the ball for Boston in a matinee appearance, entering Saturday with a 3.78 ERA in 12 outings this season. Pivetta is 0-1 with a 5.94 ERA in three prior starts against the Blue Jays.

Advertisement

The Red Sox are just a game back of the Tampa Bay Rays, who host the Baltimore Orioles Saturday afternoon.

Lineups

BLUE JAYS (31-30): TBA

Pitching: LHP Steven Matz (6-3, 4.50 ERA)

RED SOX (39-25): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-1, 3.78 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Pivetta: Bichette 2-3, Biggio 1-3, Davis 0-2, Grichuk 1-3, Guerrero Jr. 2-3, Gurriel Jr. 0-3, Hernández 1-4, Panik 1-2, Semien 1-2

Red Sox vs. Matz: Bogaerts 1-5, Dalbec 1-3, Devers 1-3, Gonzalez 1-2, Hernández 5-18, Martinez 2-6, Renfroe 2-4, Santana 0-3, Verdugo 3-6, Vázquez 4-5

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have won 10 Pivetta’s 12 starts, and the righthander didn’t take his first loss until his 11th start on June 2 at Houston.

Notes: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .419 (13-for-31) with three homers and eight RBIs through his first nine games in June ... The Red Sox have won seven of their past nine and are 3-2 on their eight-game homestand. Meanwhile, Toronto has dropped four of its past five games ... The Blue Jays rank second in the majors in both batting average (.259) and on-base plus slugging percentage (.759) ... Matz has allowed four or more runs in three of his past four starts.

Advertisement

Aminn Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.