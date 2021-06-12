Latin Academy closes door on East Boston, heads to Boston City League baseball title game

In two pitches, the senior righthander forced a groundout to second and a timely 6-4-3 double-play spun by shortstop James Dillon to escape the jam. The next inning, with runners on second and third, Draisen reared back for a fastball and blew it by John Festa before letting out a spirited scream.

Draisen said he tried to not overcomplicate the situation, instead focusing on inducing weak contact and allowing his defense to do the work against the heart of the East Boston lineup.

When Sam Draisen took the mound for Latin Academy in Saturday’s Boston City League baseball semifinal, he inherited runners on first and second, the tying run at the plate, and nobody out in the sixth inning.

After a strong outing from starter Brennan Shapiro, Draisen was elated as he closed the door on East Boston, securing a 4-1 win at Tech Boston High and propelling the top-seeded Dragons into Sunday’s City League Championship game against Snowden at Monan Park.

“It’s really easy to pitch on this team because our strongest characteristic is that we play amazing defense,” Draisen said. “I know I have to go in there, throw strikes, and let my defense make the plays. We got loud after that double play and I’m the type of player who feeds off that energy.”

Latin Academy (15-1), ranked 20th in this week’s Globe Top 20, wasted no time supplying its pitchers with run support, scoring three times in the opening frame off East Boston starter Luis Ortiz.

Facing an 0-2 count, leadoff hitter Jeren Pimental ripped a fastball to left for a single and advanced to second on an error. Simon Chernow followed with an RBI knock to right. After Quinn Kelly was plunked by a pitch, Shapiro scored Chernow on a groundout to first

Another RBI groundout plated Kelly and gave the Dragons a quick 3-0 lead after one.

“That first run was key because it set the tone,” Chernow said. “Once you get the first run aboard you can relax a little bit. We got some walks and two more runs. That 3-0 bottom of the first gives us a nice little cushion, which we needed at the end.”

The 6-foot-4-inch Shapiro kept the lead intact from there, tossing five innings of one-run ball, scattering two hits and five walks with five strikeouts. His only blemish came in the second inning when Nick Festa reached on an error and scored on an RBI single by CJ Cassaro.

Latin Academy coach Justin Curley said he was impressed with Shapiro’s fastball command after struggling against the Jets in a start a week and a half ago.

“Today, his velocity was back in the low 80s where it normally is,” Curley said. “He got a lot of ground ball outs, kept them off balance, and painted the corners.”

The Dragons got the run back in the home half of the second on sacrifice fly by Kelly, and then relied on its pitching to close it out from there.

East Boston first baseman C.J. Castro (9) holds on to the ball after colliding with Latin Academy's Jeren Pimentel. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Latin Academy's Jeren Pimentel (right) reacts after being called out following his collision with East Boston's C.J. Castro. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Latin Academy handed two-time defending champion Snowden its only two losses during the regular season, but the Dragons know beating the Cougars for the third time this season will be challenging.

Snowden knocked off previously undefeated Brighton, 14-3, in the other semifinal Saturday behind home runs from Richard Matos, John Hernandez, and Richard Capellan.

Senior ace Lorenzo Bartoloni (4-0, 1.43 ERA) will get the ball for Latin Academy in Sunday’s championship game.

“We know we’re the team to beat in the City League so we’re confident,” Draisen said. “We realize we’re going up against a very good team. We have to be patient, make the other pitcher work, and get to the bullpen.”

Added Chernow: “We’re very excited and we just have to do what we’ve been doing all season.”

Snowden 14, Brighton 3 — Coming into their Boston City League Tournament semifinal against undefeated Brighton, Snowden knew that it would have to rely on its offense in order to be successful.

The Cougars (8-2) took care of business at the plate, with each player in the lineup registering a hit, including three home runs and a 14-run explosion to knock off the previously undefeated Bengals and advance to the BCL championship game Sunday against 20th-ranked Latin Academy.

“It was a real team effort today, we started making contact and then everyone was hitting well,” Snowden coach Christian Ortiz said.

Richard Matos, John Hernandez and Richard Capallen each homered and Justin Chevere got the win for the Cougars, allowing two runs over five innings of work.

“Our pitching is our strongest attribute, for years we’ve had kids who started here as freshmen that pitch through their senior year,” Ortiz said.

While the Cougars defense has been steady throughout the season, the team’s offense has awakened over the last five games, winning each of those contests by at least 10 runs.

“Baseball is one of those sports where the more consistent reps you take and the more you work hard it will illustrate your success,” Ortiz said.

The BCL final will be a rematch of the Cougars’ opening day game, which they lost 9-6 after a Latin Academy comeback. For the Cougars, the key to success will be the same as it has been, to play well offensively.

“You’ve got to score runs to win games and we’ve been doing that,” Ortiz said.

Colin Bannen contributed to this report.