Marcus Stroman’s strong outing helps Mets past Padres

Stroman took a shutout into the seventh until Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 18th homer to open the inning.

Stroman (6-4) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and walking one while tying a season high with eight strikeouts. Stroman lasted at least six innings for a career-high seventh straight start and beat San Diego for the second time in seven days. He also allowed a run in 6 2/3 innings Sunday in San Diego.

Marcus Stroman pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit an early two-run homer, and the Mets beat the San Diego Padres, 4-1, on Saturday in New York.

Tatis moved into a tie with Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for the NL homer lead when he crushed an 0-1 slider over the left field fence.

Two batters after Tatis’ drive, Stroman walked Wil Myers and exited to a nice ovation.

Aaron Loup finished the seventh and Seth Lugo struck out Manny Machado with a runner on to end a hitless eighth. Edwin Díaz converted his 12th save in 13 chances.

Lindor homered seven pitches in, hitting a first-pitch fastball from Joe Musgrove (4-6) over the right-center field fence. Jonathan Villar added a solo homer in the eighth. Musgrove allowed three runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

DeGrom shouldn’t miss a start

Two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is expected to make his next scheduled start for the Mets despite having to leave his most recent outing because of an elbow ailment.

DeGrom played catch and threw a bullpen session Saturday afternoon, a day after he exited after six scoreless innings against San Diego because of right flexor tendinitis.

Manager Luis Rojas said his ace should be ready to face the Cubs on Wednesday.

A precautionary MRI showed no problem, Rojas said.

DeGrom was pulled after 80 pitches of one-hit ball against the Padres. He was not concerned the diagnosis will disrupt a season in which he has dominated opponents.

The elbow began to tighten up in the sixth inning Friday, said deGrom, who extended his streak of scoreless innings to 22.

DeGrom’s 0.56 ERA is the lowest ever by a pitcher through 10 starts, just ahead of Juan Marichal’s 0.59 in 1966. He has thrown 128 of his 839 pitches this season 100 miles per hour or harder. He topped that mark seven times Friday. No other starter had more than 10 such pitches before Friday.

DeGrom got his 100th strikeout of the season when Fernando Tatis Jr. went down swinging in the fourth, reaching the mark in 61 2/3 innings, the fewest needed to reach 100 punchouts in a season since the mound was moved to 60 feet, six inches in 1893, per ESPN.

Nationals’ Fedde sharp in return

Erick Fedde returned after nearly a month on the COVID-19 injured list and pitched five sharp innings, Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer, and the Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants, 2-0, Saturday to open a doubleheader in Washington.

The Nationals handed Kevin Gausman (7-1) his first loss this season. He began the day with a 1.27 ERA, but Schwarber quickly put a dent in that impressive number.

Fedde (4-4) last pitched on May 16 and was placed on the COVID-19 list three days later after testing positive. He rejoined the rotation by limiting the Giants to four hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Brad Hand pitched a perfect seventh for his 11th save.

Schwarber hit his sixth career leadoff homer, connecting for a drive into the second deck in left field. A day after being shut out by San Francisco, Schwarber broke the scoreless string with his 10th home run this season, tied with Trea Turner for the team lead.

Josh Harrison’s RBI double in the fourth made it 2-0. Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski got twisted around trying to make the catch which resulted in the ball hitting the wall, allowing Juan Soto to score from first.

Gausman allowed two runs on three hits while striking out four in four innings, and exited with a 1.43 ERA.

Before the game, Washington put righthanded reliever Daniel Hudson on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 10, with right elbow inflammation. Manager Dave Martinez said Hudson had an MRI on Friday. Hudson, who has a 4-1 record with a 2.95 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 23 games, has a history of injuries, including two Tommy John surgeries between 2012 and 2013 while with Arizona.

Grant, AL’s first Black 20-game winner, dies

The Twins announced that Jim “Mudcat” Grant, the first Black 20-game winner in the American League and a key part of Minnesota’s first World Series team in 1965, has died. He was 85. No cause was given. Grant’s personal assistant, on behalf of the former righthander’s family, informed the club of the death.

Grant spent less than four full seasons of his 14-year major league career with the Twins, but they were by far his best.

After being acquired in a trade with Cleveland on June 15, 1964, for George Banks and Lee Stange, Grant led the American League with 21 wins in 1965 — Don Newcombe of the Brooklyn Dodgers was the first Black 20-game winner in the majors in 1951.

Grant’s big season helped the Twins post a 102-60 record for a spot in the World Series. He also led the league with six shutouts in 1965. He started three times in that World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and won twice — including a 5-1, complete-game victory in Game 6, during which he also hit a three-run homer. The Dodgers won Game 7.

Grant went 50-35 with a 3.35 ERA in 129 appearances, including 111 starts, with the Twins. He was traded to the Dodgers after the 1967 season and also wound up pitching for Montreal, St. Louis, Oakland, and Pittsburgh, finishing with a 149-90 record and 3.56 ERA.

Severino leaves rehab start early

According to reports, Yankees righthander Luis Severino departed his rehab for the High A Hudson Valley Renegades in the second inning with an apparent injury to his right leg or ankle. Severino, making his second rehab start on the road back from Tommy John surgery, came up hobbling after delivering a two-out pitch at the Mets’ Brooklyn Cyclones. Severino couldn’t put much weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field. Severeino, who last pitched for the Yankees in 2019, allowed one run on two hits over 2 2/3 innings for Low A Tampa on Sunday … Reliever Hunter Strickland is switching teams for the second time this season after the Milwaukee Brewers acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels for cash. This marks the second time this season that the 32-year-old right-hander has changed teams. The Angels purchased the 32-year-old righthander from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15 before designating him for assignment Monday. Strickland had a 1.69 ERA in 13 appearances for Tampa Bay but posted a 9.95 ERA in nine games with the Angels.

