Medfield boys’ lacrosse gets revenge with decisive win over Dover-Sherborn

“We knew we wanted payback,” said Medfield attack Rob Spaeth, who scored six goals with three assists Saturday. “We came out, practiced hard all week, and came in today ready to go, fired up.

The Warriors had suffered their only loss of the season at D-S on May 20, but came out with revenge on their minds and pulled away with an avalanche of goals in the second half to secure a 17-7 victory over their archrivals. D-S had won the earlier meeting, 10-9.

MEDFIELD — While it didn’t determine the Tri-Valley League title or set the stage for a potential state tournament showdown, Saturday’s home tilt against Dover-Sherborn meant the world to the Medfield boys’ lacrosse team.

“It’s always one of our goals [to beat D-S]. This is great going into the playoffs. We just got to finish the season strong now.”

Spaeth scored five of his goals in the first half to help Medfield (12-1) open a multi-goal lead after the teams were tied four times in the opening minutes.

With UMass-bound faceoff specialist T.J. Casey dominating on draws, Medfield was able to score quickly, and Casey scored to make it 8-5 shortly before halftime.

In the second half, D-S (11-2) only won one faceoff and Medfield was able to wear down the opposition with possession. Casey won 24 of 28 faceoffs on the day, including 11 of 12 in the second half.

Close defender James Wilder was able to limit D-S captain Pierce Gregory (goal, assist), and Joe Bellomy and Bobby Spence combined to make 12 saves for Medfield.

The offense flowed for Medfield with a 9-1 run to close out the game decisively.

“With T.J. winning faceoffs, and giving us possession, [the D-S] defense played a lot in the second half,” Medfield coach John Isaf said. “We certainly played smarter. We looked for the extra pass a little more and made a couple adjustments. Bottom line is the guys just played hard and played unselfishly and played more mistake-free lacrosse in the second half.”