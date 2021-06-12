NESN’s Jerry Remy ‘resting comfortably’ after leaving Friday’s Red Sox broadcast and being admitted to hospital

NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday night after experiencing shortness of breath in the third inning of the Blue Jays-Red Sox game.
He remained there Saturday and was “resting comfortably,” according to a statement attributed to Remy and the network.
“He is grateful for all of the support and well wishes. There is no update or timeline for when he’ll return to the broadcast booth,” the release said.
Remy, 68, has been dealing with health issues for many years, including several bouts of lung cancer that led to absences from the booth. He was determined to be free of cancer in November 2018 but continues to get regular exams.
Advertisement
Remy has been with NESN since 1988. The Somerset native played for the Red Sox from 1978-84.
Dennis Eckersley called Saturday’s game with Dave O’Brien.
Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.