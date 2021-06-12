Nick Pivetta, Red Sox get pummeled by Blue Jays in another tough outing for a starter

“We’ve gone through a stretch here that is pretty tough,” Cora said. “I know we’re making a big deal out of our starters, but whenever you look at the stats, right, and you go to offense, all you see is Houston.

Prior to the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora tried to add some perspective on why the rotation has struggled as of late.

Red Sox starters came into Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays with a 9.27 ERA in their most recent trip through the rotation, having surrendered 39 hits and 23 earned runs in 22⅓ innings.

“I think they had a lot to do with what is going on right now.”

In referring to the previous series against the Astros, Cora noted how Houston had the best offense in baseball and implied it certainly had something to do with the tough stretch for Sox starters.

After Saturday’s 7-2 loss, you could add the Blue Jays to the list, too.

Nick Pivetta took the ball for the Red Sox, searching for a redemptive performance from an abbreviated outing on Monday vs. the Marlins during which he allowed two runs on seven hits in 4⅔ innings, marking his second shortest start of the season.

Against the Blue Jays, however, the righthanded starter got battered by a relentless Toronto lineup that bludgeoned him for six runs on six hits, including four homers, over five torturous innings.

Pivetta surrendered a two-run homer to Vladmir Guerrero Jr., his second homer in as many days, in the first inning. Pivetta then settled down and threw three scoreless frames before he unraveled in the fifth.

Cavan Biggio triggered Toronto’s four-run onslaught in the fifth when he hit a leadoff solo shot to left-center. After Reese McGuire drew a walk, Marcus Semien added to the Blue Jays’ 3-0 lead with a two-run shot to left. Bo Bichette made it back-to-back home runs with a towering 468-foot homer to center for a 6-0 lead.

Heading into the game, the Red Sox were the only team in baseball that hadn’t allowed three homers in one contest this season. Suddenly, Pivetta had three charged to his name in one inning, punctuating an underwhelming outing for the starter.

It came on the heels of a Red Sox 6-5 come-from-behind win Friday which camouflaged a forgettable start by Garrett Richards, who was hit hard as 12 of the 23 balls put in play against him had an exit velocity of 100 m.p.h. or more. Just five of those batted balls off Richards were below 90 m.p.h.

The Red Sox starters have made a habit of getting out of jams, but Saturday proved to be less forgiving.

Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz kept the Red Sox at bay, allowing just four hits through 5⅔ innings of work, while posting eight strikeouts.The Sox finally got to the southpaw in the sixth after Christian Vázquez’s RBI single scored Rafael Devers from second.

After J.D. Martinez drew a walk from reliever Rafael Dolis, Devers pushed across Boston’s second run when he laced an RBI triple to right, pulling the Red Sox within 6-2. Devers, however, got doubled up at third by Vázquez’s lined out to second to end the potential threat.

Brandon Workmen entered the game for Boston in the ninth for Brandon Brennan and gave up a one-out solo homer to McGuire that dashed any hopes the Sox had for another miracle comeback.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.